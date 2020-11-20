Daniel Dubois open to facing Oleksandr Usyk after Joe Joyce

Queensberry

Heavyweight powerhouse Daniel Dubois insists he’s ready to roll with the punches when it comes to his next career step and would take a World Title fight behind closed doors if he had to.

23-year-old ‘Dynamite’ has seen first-hand the havoc Coronavirus restrictions can wreak on the sporting schedule, with his upcoming bout with Joe Joyce having been pushed back three times this year.

Unfazed, Dubois fully intends to continue his rapid ascent through the ranks of boxing’s glamour division and would take whatever shot came his way, regardless of how it came to him.

Of getting a World Title shot behind-closed-doors he said: “If the situation doesn’t improve and it doesn’t look likely there’ll be crowds there I’d definitely take it. After this fight, if that’s the next option then we’ll definitely take it.”

Dubois (15-0, 14KO’s) is currently ranked #2 with the WBO and, if internet whispers are to be believed, could be in-line to face #1 ranked Ukranian Oleksandr Usyk for the title should Britain’s Anthony Joshua vacate the title in search of a superfight with ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury.

Questioned by host Dev Sahni about his willingness to take on a fight against Usyk at such an early stage of his career, Dubois was assured in his response: “I’d definitely take that on.

“It’s another big challenge and another big exciting fight. He’s a talented boxer with a good boxing brain and good all round movement.”

Former Cruiserweight kingpin Usyk would undoubtedly enter any such fight as the bookies favourite, owing to his wealth of experience, but ‘Dynamite’ believes he has the attributes to overcome the odds.

Asked what he has that would see him claim victory over Usyk, he said: “My athleticism, my speed, my youth and my power. All that put together.”

Ready to take on any challenge, Dubois also insists that should Joshua not vacate the title then he’d happily take part in a ‘Battle of Britain’ affair with AJ for the Gold.

When questioned on what kind of fighter would prove to be Olympic Gold medallist Joshua’s undoing, Dubois said someone who was “young and hungry”.

So, did the ambitious Greenwich prospect have anyone in mind?

"Yeah" he laughed, "me next!"





Before any World Title opportunity though, there’s a massive obstacle in his way by the name of Joe Joyce.

35-year-old Joyce boasts an undefeated record of his own, with 11 wins to his credit, and is backed by many within boxing to deliver a first defeat his younger foe.

Dubois however is convinced that he has the answers to any questions posed by ‘The Juggernaut’.

“Whatever he does I’ve got an answer for it. If he tries to move in and fight me that’ll be better for me, that’s what I want, but if he tries to box I can do that too. I’m not worried about what he’ll try and do.”

With another behind-closed-doors bout ahead of him, perhaps not for the last time, confident Dubois knows exactly what people can expect come November 28th when he faces off against Joyce.

“A knockout. A devastating finish.”