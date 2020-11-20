How did pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez finish 2020 back on DAZN?

DAZN

A lot has been questioned and written about the Canelo Alvarez saga in recent weeks. So WBN decided to outline exactly how the Mexican left DAZN but ended up back there.

Signing to face Callum Smith on December 19th, Canelo announced his return recently after initially breaking free from his previous deal with Golden Boy Promotions.

Eyebrows were certainly raised when the 30-year-old headed back to the place he just left. But the situation was a lot more complicated than that.

Canelo had a long-standing disagreement with Oscar De La Hoya. Therefore, he wanted to sever ties with De La Hoya and his company. Not necessarily DAZN.

At the time the beef was going down and concluded swiftly via a statement from Canelo Promotions, WBN had thought Canelo would be heading down the Pay Per View path.

This still could be the case in 2020, after Canelo renegotiated his agreement with DAZN without the involvement of Golden Boy or De La Hoya.

It’s understood that Canelo remains on largely the same terms regarding his purse per fight. But there may now be a lot more freedom in the contract.

DAZN was initially only involved in litigation from Canelo due to the deal with Golden Boy. The Cinnamon one firmly wanted out of as quickly as possible.

All was done in time for Canelo to reignite plans to fight on the streaming service earlier in the year against Billy Joe Saunders.

As the Briton ruled himself out in July when speaking exclusively to World Boxing News, Smith was then offered the opportunity.

CANELO ALVAREZ – #1

Taking a leaf from the Floyd Mayweather playbook, Canelo Alvarez will have the final say of everything regarding his career as boxing’s number one earner.

As for De La Hoya, he’s lost his biggest asset in similar circumstances to when Mayweather himself moved on in the early part of the last decade.

Golden Boy always seems to bounce back. But with the next top dog as GBP, Ryan Garcia, linked to moving to Canelo Promotions shortly, they might need to find a successor sooner rather than later.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.