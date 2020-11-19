World Boxing Council Top 40 Heavyweight Rankings (November 2020)

The World Boxing Council Rankings for the heavyweight division has been released for November 2020, with Deontay Wilder still number one.

Since October, not much has changed, with only a handful of contenders in action over the past four weeks.

The major top division moves are set to take place over the next few weeks as fighters scramble to fight before the end of the year.

Wilder remains at the helm and in a prime position to challenge Tyson Fury in his first defense. Fury is attempting to move on as mediation continues.

Behind ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is Oleksandr Usyk, which has been the case for some time now. This situation occurs despite the WBO having Usyk as their mandatory stipulation.

Once Usyk agrees on terms with Anthony Joshua next year, the Ukrainian will be removed.

Luis Ortiz claimed a farcical victory over Alexander Flores and stays third, whilst Andy Ruiz is still fourth ahead of his eagerly-anticipated comeback.

Rounding out the top ten are Dillian Whyte, Joseph Parker, Daniel Dubois, Oscar Rivas, the busy Filip Hrgovic, and static Michael Hunter.

Further down the list, Cassius Chaney replaces Fabio Wardley in the 40th spot with the World Boxing Council.

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL



RANKINGS – NOV 2020

Champion: Tyson Fury

Interim: Alexander Povetkin

HEAVYWEIGHT (+200 – +90.71)

1 Deontay Wilder (US)

2 Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine)

3 Luis Ortiz (Cuba)

4 Andy Ruiz Jr. (Mexico/US)

5 Dillian Whyte (Jamaica/GB)

6 Joseph Parker (New Zealand)

7 Daniel Dubois (GB) SILVER/COMM/BBBofC

8 Oscar Rivas (Colombia/Canada)

9 Filip Hrgovic (Croatia)

10 Michael Hunter (US)

11 Joe Joyce (GB)

12 Charles Martin (US)

13 Efe Ajagba (Nigeria/US)

14 Agit Kabayel (Germany)

15 Carlos Takam (Cameroon)

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF





16 Dereck Chisora (GB)

17 Robert Helenius (Finland)

18 Tony Yoka (France)

19 Adam Kownacki (US)

20 Simon Kean (Canada)

21 Murat Gassiev (Russia)

22 Frank Sanchez (Cuba) AMERICAS

23 Otto Wallin (Sweden)

24 Arslanbek Makhmudov (Russia/Canada) NABF

25 Hughie Fury (GB)

26 Dominic Breazeale (US)

27 Martin Bakole (Congo/GB)

28 Evgeny Romanov (Russia)

29 Sergey Kuzmin (Russia)

30 Bryant Jennings (US)

31 Marco Huck (GB)

32 Hussein Muhamed (Germany)

33 Junior Fa (New Zealand)

34 Zhilei Zhang (China)

35 Nathan Gorman (GB)

36 Jermaine Franklin (US)

37 Lukasz Rozanski (Poland)

38 Peter Kadiru (Germany) YOUTH

39 Demsey McKean (Australia)

40 Cassius Chaney (US)

