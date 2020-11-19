Scott Fitzgerald to vacate British title after being cleared of assault charges

Mark Robinson

British super-welterweight champion Scott Fitzgerald is set to vacate the Lonsdale Belt as the Preston man bids to salvage his career.

The 28-year-old has endured a troubled year during the pandemic following a stellar 2019 on the domestic scene.

Fitzgerald began the year by claiming victory in a spring grudge match with Anthony Fowler. The ‘Mad Man’ followed it up by defeating Ted Cheeseman.

Just as massive European and world-ranking chances lay on the horizon for Fitzgerald, his life spiraled out of control outside the ring.

Battles with substance abuse and mental issues dogged the talented fighter earlier this year, culminating in his arrest for alleged assault.

Remanded in custody by Preston Magistrates Court. Fitzgerald eventually pleaded guilty to breach of the peace. All assault charges against him were dropped.

Now, father and trainer Dave is hoping 2020 plans for a massive British event at the home of his beloved Preston North End can be resurrected.

Firstly, Fitzgerald will be forced to vacate his UK strap because he’s in no position to defend it.

Dave explained to the Lancashire Post that his son wants to take his comeback slowly before stepping up later.

“When he was meant to fight Fowler, potentially at Deepdale (last year), he wouldn’t have been in any fit state to fight. But that got canceled because of Covid-19,” explained Dave to Craig Salmon.

“We are actually in a good position now where the fight at (Preston) North End (at Deepdale) could happen next summer.

“Whether that will be against Fowler, I don’t know. There’s talk that Fowler is going to fight Sergio Garcia for the European title.

“Hopefully, he will be fighting a 10-rounder at the end of January or the beginning of February,” he added.







SCOTT FITZGERALD TITLE

On why the coveted British title is set to slip through his son’s fingers, Fitzgerald concluded: “There is a purse bid going in for his British title.

“If promoter Frank Warren wins the bids, which he is likely to, he will try to get a fight on before the end of December. That will be too soon for Scott.

“He won’t be ready for that. So he will have to vacate the title. But hopefully, he can win it back.”

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.