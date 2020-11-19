Heavyweight champ Tyson Fury needs a new plasterer, apply within

@tyson_fury

Undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury needs a new plaster after avoiding a dodgy light in his home gym this week.

Fury, 32, was going through the heavy bag motions when he decided to fire a warning to his potential challengers.

“This is what’s coming for everyone. 2021 to infinity,” said Fury.

Seconds into the video and the ceiling light fell, almost hitting ‘The Gypsy King’ in the process.

It was a lucky escape for Fury. If the light had clobbered him, he’d have potentially missed out on returning to the ring in the early part of 2021.

He certainly needs a new plasterer, anyway.

Currently linked to a title defense in January or February, the Briton is locked in mediation with Deontay Wilder over their trilogy agreement.

Wanting out, Fury and Wilder’s teams are trying to come up with a solution for everyone.

HEAVYWEIGHT DEFENSE or WWE

Meanwhile, Fury is also considering a WWE comeback in time for Wrestlemania 37.

WWE owner Vince McMahon was keen on pitting Fury with Drew McIntyre late last year until the pandemic ended talks.

Fury could still thrash out terms to appear again before the curtain is raised on the next phase of the historic event.

Paying tribute to The Undertaker before his final match on Sunday, Fury’s thoughts are obviously still with the company.

“Showing my utmost respect to The Undertaker on his 30th Anniversary in the WWE,” said Fury. “Sporting this Phenom inspired, custom outfit and Championship title.

“I will be tuning in to watch your ‘Final Farewell’ this Sunday at Survivor Series. Thank You, Taker,” he added.







An initial plan to fight in the UK on December 5th failed to materialize for Fury after Wilder began pushing for his revenge opportunity.

The pair are at loggerheads over their uncompleted saga, of which Wilder says Fury owes him one.

Whether that actually transpires over the coming months is anyone’s guess.

