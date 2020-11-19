New Errol Spence Jr. post-Ferrari crash photo shows how lucky he was

PBC

Premier Boxing Champions released a preview of Errol Spence Jr’s forthcoming clash with Danny Garcia featuring a shocking still of the welterweight.

Following a car accident late last year, Spence suffered what was described as ‘superficial facial wounds.’ Judging by the photograph, Spence is lucky to be alive.

The 30-year-old spun his high-powered Ferrari Spider, losing control and totaling the vehicle in his native Texas.

Spence somehow walked away and fights for the first time since then against Garcia on December 5th.

‘The Truth’ has always played down the event, even when one slight alteration in the smash could have ended his career or even his life.

Speaking on why he chose Garcia and not a warm-up, Spence said: “I feel blessed and ready to go. I feel like I’m 100% physically.

“We’ve been training hard and staying focused. I can’t wait to give my hometown fans something to cheer for when I defend my title against a great opponent.

“I didn’t want any tune-up fights. And I wanted someone who is tough and who could push me to the limit. So I can get back to being Errol Spence Jr.

“I’m going to give a great performance and hear ‘and still’ on December 5.

Take an inside @ErrolSpenceJr and @DannySwift's fight camps as they get set to clash on Saturday, December 5th on FOX Sports PPV! PBC Fight Camp Episodes 1 and 2 air Saturday, November 21st on FOX at 11:30pm ET and 12am ET (check your local listings).#SpenceGarcia pic.twitter.com/wOdHik1ofH — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) November 19, 2020

ERROL SPENCE JR CRASH

Addressing the crash itself, Spence added: It’s up to me to make a big splash coming back from my car accident.

“Lesser opponents were for before I became champion. I finally got to the top, where I can fight the big names, so I’m not going backward.

“These are the guys I’ve wanted to fight forever. The accident just made me hungrier and even more focused.

“I have the same hunger now that I had before I won the title. I’m coming into camp much lighter, and it’s helping me have an even better camp.”

Now over a year on, Spence has the chance to silence any doubters who don’t believe he could ever be the same fighter again, mentally or physically.







Having lost Travell Mazion just last July at the age of 24, it’s a sobering thought to hear any talented boxers involved in such accidents.

One of the best of all time, Pernell Whitaker, was tragically struck by a car and died aged 55, a year before Mazion.

And we all know what happened to Diego Corrales in Las Vegas. The legend succumbed to a motorcycle crash in 2007.

All terrible losses. Therefore, we have to be so glad Spence wasn’t another.

In just a few weeks, we find out exactly what effect the whole Spence scenario has had on the pound for pound star.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.