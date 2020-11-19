Dubois vs Joyce heads to historic London building in Westminster

Hall-Of-Fame Promoter Frank Warren will celebrate forty years in professional boxing by bringing the two biggest domestic battles of the year right into the heart of Central London.

Dubois vs. Joyce (28th Nov) and Yarde vs. Arthur (5th Dec) will take place at the majestic Church House. With a view of the world-famous Westminster Abbey.

Church House was founded in 1887 and was built to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Queen Victoria. The current building was designed by the renowned architect Sir Herbert Baker, and the foundation stone was laid by Her Majesty, Queen Mary, on 26 June 1937. It took until 1940 to complete and was officially opened by His Majesty, King George VI on 10th June 1940.

The building suffered a direct hit in the early part of WWII, but only minimal damage was done due to its exceptional construction. The Prime Minister of the day, Winston Churchill, was so impressed by this that the building was refurbished for use by the two Houses of Parliament for the remainder of the war.

Many historical speeches and events took place within the building during this time, particularly the announcement by Churchill from the stage of the Hoare Memorial Hall of the sinking of the battleship Bismarck.







In 1945, the first meetings of the United Nations Preparatory Commission and Security Council were held in the Hoare Memorial Hall.

Frank Warren said: “I’m delighted to be able to confirm such a spectacular venue to host two weeks of fantastic big-time boxing. It’ll be a more than fitting way to celebrate my forty years in professional boxing.

“Both these bouts are going to battles for the history books, so it makes sense they’d take place in a venue so rich in history.

“Winston Churchill announced the sinking of the Bismarck inside this venue, and soon we’ll know who out of Dubois, Joyce, Yarde, and Arthur will sink or swim.”