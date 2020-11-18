TravisMathew partnership raises $525,000 for Oscar De La Hoya Foundation

The Oscar De La Hoya Foundation is excited to announce the receipt of a record-setting donation of $525,000 from TravisMathew, a Southern California-based men’s apparel company.

The single largest donation in the history of The Oscar De La Hoya Foundation was the result of a two-day online sale hosted on TravisMathew.com, where 100% of the profits went towards the charitable contribution.

“While everyone is suffering from the effects of COVID-19, those in poorer communities are really struggling and much of the funding for life-saving services has been slashed,” boxing legend and head of the foundation Oscar De La Hoya said. “I am so proud that this partnership with TravisMathew will generate the dollars that are so desperately needed, particularly in healthcare and education.”

Boxing’s Golden Boy began his namesake foundation 25 years ago. Dedicated to bringing a better quality of life to underprivileged East Los Angeles youths and their families, The Oscar De La Hoya Foundation opened a charter school and invested in the community’s health with The Cecilia Gonzalez De La Hoya Cancer Center, The Oscar De La Hoya Labor and Delivery Center, and The Oscar De La Hoya Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“As a company, we were just blown away by our customers’ response to the sale and the opportunity to help such a worthy cause. We were honored to join forces with The Oscar De La Hoya Foundation and do something truly incredible,” TravisMathew CEO Ryan Ellis shared. “Together we were able to make the largest charitable donation in TravisMathew history.”

Today, with the help of many partners, The Oscar De La Hoya Foundation annually serves thousands of people within the greater Los Angeles area, supporting various after-school programs that promote positive life choices and shelters youth from the circumstances of living in underprivileged communities.