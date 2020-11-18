MTK add Hector Tanajara to expand Rick Mirigian partnership

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of highly-rated lightweight talent Hector Tanajara.

Unbeaten Tanajara (19-0, 5 KOs) will be advised by MTK Global and managed by Rick Mirigian, becoming the latest US star to team up with the two parties following the signings of world champion Josh Franco and welterweight superstar Vergil Ortiz Jr over the past week.

Tanajara has had a fantastic career so far, and was recently in action when he defended his WBC United States lightweight title against Juan Carlos Burgos at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The 23-year-old also holds wins over the likes of Ezequiel Aviles, Ivan Delgado and Robert Manzanarez, and he’s looking forward to the future alongside MTK Global and Mirigian.

Tanajara said: “I’m very excited and believe that working with MTK Global as my advisors will elevate me in the sport of boxing. They have a well-respected track record of getting things done and are behind some of the biggest fights we’ve seen recently. I just have to continue working hard and let them do what they do best.

“Having Rick Mirigian as my manager is a game changer and his work ethic is something I truly admire. I know he’s going to work relentlessly to get me and my team the best fights around and help get me to be the superstar I know I will be.”

MTK Global CEO Bob Yalen said: “We’re thrilled to announce the signing of Hector Tanajara. He’s part of an extremely exciting lightweight division, and at just 23-years-old looks certain to achieve big things.

“He’s already managed to amass a superb unbeaten record of 19-0, and we’re confident that alongside Rick Mirigian we can help him achieve huge success in the sport.”

Mirigian added: “Hector Tanajara is right there to fight Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, Teofimo Lopez and the rest of the division in the year to come and after.





“He can beat these guys and the big fights await for this undefeated star. With a complete team in myself, MTK Global and RGBA, we will go out there and look to get these type of fights for him.”

Further news on more additions between MTK Global and Rick Mirigian will be announced in the coming days.