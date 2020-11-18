UK fans are idolizing the wrong guy, I’ll expose him again! – Kubrat Pulev

Mark Robinson

Kubrat Pulev hasn’t taken too kindly to heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua claiming he would ‘steamroll’ him in their December clash.

The pair collide on December 12th in London for the unified crown after Pulev worked his way to the mandatory challenger with the IBF.

They were meant to trade blows in late 2017. But the first meeting between them collapsed when Pulev got injured and was replaced by late substitute Carlos Takam.

Joshua stopped the Cameroonian in Wales as he remained undefeated and defended the titles he won from Wladimir Klitschko that spring.

It wasn’t until Andy Ruiz Jr. came knocking in 2019 that AJ suffered the first reverse of his career.

Despite redemption in Saudi Arabia months later, Pulev won’t let him forget that fact.

“I have been observing his fights. He has a good style, and he is a good specimen, but he has not shown any mental toughness,” Pulev, speaking to Marc Gatford via the Betway Insider blog, said.

“Yes, he has skills, but he hasn’t shown the mental strength. This is something from within, in the blood of a man, and he does not have it.

“Whatever mental toughness he’s got, I know I’m the harder person. This is the difference – my toughness will prevail.”

KUBRAT PULEV PROMISE

Asked where will this fight be won and lost, Pulev responded: “This is going to be a mind game and a chess game for as long as it lasts. A master chess game.

“But the only difference is the end is going to come like lightning.

“I can tell the fans that I will expose AJ again and prove they have been idolizing the wrong guy. I will expose him to the world for a second time.”







Concluding, Pulev gave a direct answer to Joshua, stating he’d ‘steamroll’ the Bulgarian when they met.

“He must have learned that from Andy Ruiz because that’s what happened to him. Let’s see what happens, but I will expose him,” promised Pulev.

