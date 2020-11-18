Production completed on Floyd Mayweather Fighter of the Decade Award

@floydmayweather

World Boxing News can proudly announce that production has now ceased on the Fighter of the Decade Award to be presented to Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

Mayweather picked up the accolade for his remarkable achievements during the ten-year period from January 1st, 2010 until the same mark in 2020.

Despite not campaigning in the ring for half that time, Mayweather still managed to bank almost one billion dollars in earnings.

Added to that, Mayweather earned the most money for one combat event. Not once but twice. And defeated arch-nemesis Manny Pacquiao into the bargain.

The 43-year-old began the decade in a self-imposed semi-retirement before returning to action with a final bout on HBO in 2011.

Signing a mega-money deal with Showtime, the biggest in sports back then, Mayweather embarked on an unprecedented six-event run on the network.

Beating Canelo Alvarez, Miguel Cotto, and Marcos Maidana along the way, ‘Money’ ended the agreement with a decisive points win over the ‘Pacman.’

Another retirement followed. Mayweather then broke new ground with a massive cross-codes showdown against Conor McGregor.

Mayweather did more than any other boxer in the sport during the period in question for those boundary-smashing benchmarks alone.

He topped the Forbes Highest-Paid Sportsman list in 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2018. More than any other sports star, including Tiger Woods.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER PRESENTATION

WBN has already booked the trip to Las Vegas for Cinco de Mayo when it’s planned that Mayweather will receive his award at the world-famous Mayweather Boxing Club.

The new trophy is a one-of-a-kind design by bespoke award manufacturers at Gaudio Awards.

A top producer in their field, Gaudio is also responsible for the Brit Awards gongs. Plus, the coveted Masterchef UK Trophy.

There can be no doubt that Mayweather is a worthy winner, though. Following on from Pacquiao taking the nod for 2000 to 2010.







WBN FIGHTER OF THE YEAR 2020

Pacquiao already holds the honor of WBN Fighter of the Year for 2019 following his superb victories over Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman.

Gaudio is already in the process of handling the production of the 2020 trophy, as always, for which voting will begin on December 21st.

Several names have already secured their place on the shortlist. This is despite a challenging 2020 with the pandemic.

An announcement will be made on the WBN Fighter of the Year 2020 poll after the Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith fight weekend.

