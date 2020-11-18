Epic Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. $49.99 PPV line-up complete

Viral entertainment platform Triller announced today the starlight line-up of musical acts taking the stage in honor of Mike Tyson’s return to the ring against Roy Jones Jr. on November 28, 2020 at 9pm ET. The memorable night will include multi-song performances by DaBaby, Lil Wayne, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, and YG .

The fight can be streamed on Pay-Per-View and PPV streaming on www.TysonOnTriller.com for $49.99.

“The connection between boxing and music is undeniable. As a global language, music unites cultures, and we knew this historical moment needed to include some of the biggest names in the industry. Unparalleled to any other entertainment platform in the space, Triller is determined to give fans a night they will never forget,” said Bobby Sarnevesht, Executive Chairman of Triller.

“This event is going to go down in history, no doubt! I’m grateful to be a part of it and share the arena with two living legends. I’m stoked to perform and give the fans something they can rock to,” said Lil Wayne.

“Thank you to Triller for giving me the opportunity to perform on this historic night, in the same arena as these boxing legends. It’s truly a moment,” said French Montana. “I’m honored and can’t wait to see Tyson and Jones fight.”

“Nov 28th, I’m putting on a live show and watching two of the greats lace up their gloves, thanks to Triller,” said Wiz Khalifa.

The event is produced by Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League along with Charlie Haykel and Juliane Hare from Don Mischer Productions (DMP), and Carleen Cappelletti’s Anchor Street Collective.

The Tyson vs. Jones fight will be scored by the WBC and sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission, with Ray Corona serving as referee.





The PPV fight card includes Tyson vs. Jones Jr., A YouTuber vs. Nate Robinson, Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, and Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter.

The highly-anticipated return of Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. is the headliner of a four-hour live event that will be airing globally and is the first event of a series of live sporting events produced under Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League, a next-generation sports venture that gives audiences the opportunity to see their favorite sports legends in action.

The event will begin at 8:00pm ET on November 28th, with the three-hour main card beginning at 9:00pm ET on Pay-Per-View and PPV streaming on www.TysonOnTriller.com.