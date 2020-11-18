Deontay Wilder backdates Tyson Fury cheat claims to Klitschko 2015 win

Mikey Williams

Deontay Wilder has continued his rant against former opponent Tyson Fury by claiming the WBC champion cheated in his first world title fight.

Fury defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, ending a near decade-long reign by the formidable Ukrainian legend.

Wilder now says the Dusseldorf triumph, which was the catalyst for all of Fury’s successes to date, was wrongly claimed by another misdemeanor.

These latest accusations come on the back of ‘The Bronze Bomber’ giving ‘The Gypsy King’ both barrels over a February stoppage triumph.

Fury battered and beatdown Wilder in seven rounds at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Wilder has failed to accept the loss in the months since.

From blaming the gloves to his cornermen, Wilder has gone on the ultimate rampage of as yet unproven allegations. Fury has responded with a denial and a promise never to face Wilder again despite a contracted trilogy agreement.

Here’s the must see interview with @BronzeBomber everyone is talking and writing about!

Deontay discusses why he believes Tyson Fury cheated, firing his trainer, and his future in the ring https://t.co/L9ATOldwy7 — Brian Custer (@BCusterTV) November 18, 2020

During an interview on the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer, Wilder gave a much-anticipated in-depth interview.

The former five-year ruling WBC heavyweight belt holder once again held no punches when it came to Fury, including backdating the stitch-up claims.

“He’s a known cheater, and you can go back to the rap sheet and history of him cheating even with the Klitschko fight,” Wilder told Custer before then discussing the first bout with Fury where social media conspiracy questions remain on the shape of the gloves used by the Briton.

“I haven’t yet heard valid proof of how gloves flap all the way back,” added the 35-year-old. “Why were your hands in the bottom of the glove?”

Concluding another incredible round of potential subterfuge, Wilder turned his attention to the 2020 rematch.

“Why did my ear have scratches deep inside my ear because of your nails?

“We have so much proof, but it just shows you got to cheat me to beat me,” he stated.

TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III

As WBN exclusively reported, mediation is currently underway in an attempt to salvage the money-spinning final encounter in the saga.

Gate receipts generated $17 million back in February, a record for a Nevada heavyweight championship fight. Therefore, it may not be worth simply throwing away another meeting.







At present, Fury is having none of what Wilder is cooking up but may be willing to negotiate if there’s a bigger slice of the pie and legal arguments prevent him from defending his green and gold belt.

It’s not the end of the matter by any stretch.

