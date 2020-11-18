Canelo Alvarez aims to take second world title from the same family

Pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez will be looking to beat another opponent from the same family for the first time in his career next month.

The Mexican finally confirmed his eagerly-anticipated return to action this week. Firstly, he will face Callum Smith on December 19.

Following the collapse of a May 2 clash with Smith’s compatriot Billy Joe Saunders due to the pandemic, Canelo now tackles the brother of former opponent Liam Smith.

Canelo dethroned Liam in 2016 at the AT & T Stadium in Texas, where he claimed the WBO super welterweight title.

The 30-year-old now bids to take the WBA ‘Super’ 168lb strap in possession of Callum.

Announcing on Tuesday, the following information was given:

“Canelo Promotions and Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce that Canelo Alvarez will take on Callum Smith for the WBA and Ring Magazine World Super-Middleweight titles.

“The event takes place Saturday, December 19. It will be live on DAZN in 200+ countries and territories worldwide (excluding Mexico).

“Alvarez (53-1-2 36 KOs) is back in action for the first time since knocking out Sergey Kovalev in November 2019 in Las Vegas.

“In the process, he ripped the WBO World Light-Heavyweight title from the Russian to become a four-weight World ruler.”

Discussing the pushing through of a fight at the very last possible minute of the year, Canelo said: “I’m very happy to return to the ring and continue to make history.

“I am motivated to continue to be the best. I look forward to fighting Callum Smith. He is one of the best at 168lbs.”

Trainer Eddy Reynoso, now known as the Sport and Talent director at Canelo Promotions following a public split with Golden Boy, added: “We are very happy to return to the ring. We want to close out the year with one more victory.

“To continue demonstrating that Canelo is the best boxer on this planet.”

CANELO ALVAREZ vs. SMITH

Smith’s promoter Eddie Hearn, not involved when ‘Mundo’s’ sibling fought Canelo under Frank Warren, was obviously pleased to finally get some deal over the line after the Saunders collapse.

“I’m delighted to be part of this huge fight to close out in 2020. To deliver this opportunity for Callum Smith,” said Hearn.

“Canelo is a fearless competitor who constantly challenges himself against great champions. This will be a thrilling battle for 168lb supremacy.

“It’s a pleasure to be working with Canelo and Eddy Reynoso. We look forward to a spectacular event on December 19.”

“We’re thrilled to work with our great partners Canelo Alvarez, Eddy Reynoso, and Matchroom on this new venture,” said Ed Breeze, DAZN EVP, Rights.

“Canelo vs. Smith is a perfect fight to support DAZN’s global launch in December as we look forward to introducing the platform to sports fans around the world.”,







The release ended with a promise that ‘an announcement on the venue for the fight will be made soon.’

Ironically, it’s thought Texas could once again be considered the State to host another Canelo vs. Smith event.

Furthermore, the show will end a turbulent 2020 on a high note.

