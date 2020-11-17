Unbeaten Logan Holler scores dominant win, moves to 9-0

Autonomic Action

Undefeated Junior Middleweight Prospect Logan Holler, (9-0-1, 3 KOs), of Columbia, SC made her triumphant return to action on Saturday night, November 14 with a dominant six round decision over previously unbeaten Sonya Dreiling, (4-1) at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL. Scores were 59-55 on all three judges scorecards.

With the renowned Javiel Centeno in her corner, Holler, promoted by DiBella Entertainment and managed by Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors, used her greater boxing skills and advanced athleticism to thoroughly control the action from the outset despite being out of the ring for twenty-one months.

With the victory Holler’s rating in the United States improved to #3 according to Boxrec in the 154lb. division, just behind Claressa Shields and Raquel Miller.

Said the victorious Holler, “I am very thankful that I was able to be back in the ring after an almost two-year layoff. I knew I would have some ring rust, but it was the most prepared I have ever been thanks to my team at Sweatbox. Even though it was a win I know there is much more I need to do and work on. With having no amateur experience I’m really having to learn on the job which has been hard since I haven’t been able to stay as active as I would like to.”

“Now I feel like we can get the momentum going and I can continue to grow as a fighter. I have a lot to learn and a long journey ahead of me as a fighter but I know I will put the work in and I have the best team behind me. For my next fight I’m ready to head back down to 154lb. which will be easy since I have been working with Perfecting Athletes. I love this sport and am so grateful for all that it’s done for me and the people it has brought into my life. I’m excited for the future and where my career will go next.”

Stated Lou DiBella, “It’s always fun to work with an emerging fighter as they move up the ladder. In these difficult times, Logan has been patient and she’s worked hard to improve her craft. She was at a career best in this fight, facing a tough undefeated fighter. I loved it!”

‘Logan looked fantastic defeating Dreiling who was also undefeated and not an easy fighter to face coming off a twenty-one month layoff, “ said Peter Kahn. “There are great fights to be made and tremendous challenges for her in the junior middleweight division. She just needs to stay active, keep improving and the big opportunities will present themselves.”