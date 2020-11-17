Tyler Howard remains undefeated with Las Vegas triumph on Top Rank bill

Mikey Williams

This past Saturday night, Tyler Howard remained undefeated by winning an eight-round unanimous decision over KeAndrae Leatherwood.

Howard is managed by Split-T Management under the guidance of Tim VanNewhouse.

The bout took place at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.

In round two, Howard was cut over the left eye. That did not deter him, as Howard used his muscle and boxing ability to overcome the cut, and take control of the fight in the later rounds.

That showed as in round six, Leatherwood was deducted a point for holding. In round eight, Howard dropped Leatherwood with a body shot.

Howard landed 81 of 329 punches; Leatherwood was 74 of 244.

Howard, 161.2 lbs of Crossville, TN won by scores of 77-74, 76-74 and 77-73 and is now 19-0. Leatherwood, 161.9 lbs of Tuscaloosa, AL is 22-8-1.