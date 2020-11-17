Danny Garcia not impressed by Errol Spence Jr. victory over Mikey Garcia

WBC

Former world champion Danny Garcia believes he’s seen things he can exploit when attempting to relieve Errol Spence Jr. of his titles.

The pair collide on December 5th in a massive welterweight battle in which Garcia hopes to regain a foothold in the division.

Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs) is the latest in a long line of great boxers from Philadelphia who have made their mark on the sport.

His run through the super lightweight division and two-year reign as a unified champion is one of the most impressive in modern history. He defeated a string of champions, including Erik Morales, Amir Khan, Zab Judah, Lucas Matthysse, Nate Campbell, and Kendall Holt.

Garcia also has been equally impressive at welterweight, defeating former world champions Lamont Peterson, Paulie Malignaggi, and Robert Guerrero.

After dominating the super lightweight division, the 32-year-old Garcia moved up to welterweight, where he won the vacant WBC title with a unanimous decision over Guerrero in 2016.

He lost a split decision to Thurman in a unification match in 2017 and dropped a narrow unanimous decision to Shawn Porter for the WBC title in 2018.

Many observers and fans thought he deserved the decision in those matches.

He bounced back from the Porter fight to score a spectacular knockout victory over Adrian Granados in 2019 and most recently dominated Ivan Redkach on his way to a unanimous decision in January.

DANNY GARCIA

Garcia is now ready to showcase his skills once again.

“I’m very excited to get back in the ring,” said Garcia. “This is going to be my second fight of 2020, even though it’s been a crazy year with the pandemic and everything.

“I’m glad we’re finally getting back to where we were and that we’ll be able to bring this fight to the fans.

“This matchup is a mega-fight unification bout. It’s my opportunity to reclaim my spot at the top in this division and become a five-time world champion.

“Training and sparring have been going really well. I’m extremely prepared for this already, and it can’t get here soon enough. Come December 5. I will be crowned unified champion!

“My weight is good, and I feel like we’re ahead of schedule. Now we’re just taking it one day at a time. I’m excited to be in this position to fight for the title again.

“On December 5, no stone will be unturned. We’re going to give it 110% and take these titles from him in his hometown.”

ERROL SPENCE JR. vs MIKEY GARCIA

Asked about Errol Spence Jr. being the favorite, Garcia added: “I’ve been an underdog my whole career. I’m used to playing that role. I have to go in there and be myself.

“I have to believe in myself 100% and fight round by round. I’m going to show what a true champion is made of.

“After the Garcia and Porter fights, I saw some holes in his game and I knew it would be a good opportunity to become champion again.







“These type of fights bring out the best in Danny Garcia. They give me the extra motivation that I need, and that’s why I wanted it.”

“I thought Spence was the bigger and better man against Mikey Garcia. Mikey has great skills. But Errol had the size and let his hands go.

“It made Mikey freeze, so he didn’t take any risks. He did land some good counterpunches, and those are the kind of things that I’m taking into consideration during this camp.”

Follow WBN on TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.