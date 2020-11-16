Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III is not dead in the water just yet

Attempts by Tyson Fury to walk away from a contracted third fight with Deontay Wilder to fight at home in December have been thwarted for good.

‘The Gypsy King’ had hoped to give fans an impromptu first event on English soil since June 2018 only to cancel when time ran out.

Mediation with Wilder and his team regarding the terms of the contract is yet to be confirmed by promoter Frank Warren as the reason.

But WBN has it on good authority that Wilder is pressing ahead with his intentions to force Fury to stick to his word.

Wilder gave Fury two chances to fight when he was on the comeback trail from obscurity and mental issues. The American wants the favor returned.

As talks continue, WBC title-holder Fury gave his fans little information when confirming the inevitable.

“The Gypsy King is returning in 2021. Only those that have supported me 100% since my comeback will be with me for the glory,” stated the 32-year-old.

Warren added: “The world’s best heavyweight, ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury will return to action in 2021. Date and venue to be announced.”

That ‘date and venue’ could now turn out to be Las Vegas in February. A marker that WBN predicted previously over the later summer.

As both sides attempted to thrash out a deal around the pandemic, it became clear that a Pay Per View showdown without fans wouldn’t work.

Last February, breaking the record heavyweight gate, staging another encounter around the same date next year – makes the most sense.

Gervonta Davis recently proved that hosting up to ten thousand fans safely without creating a super-spreader is possible.

Authorities have not flagged initial numbers of cases from the October 31st fan-attended victory over Leo Santa Cruz.







TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER III

Therefore, Fury vs. Wilder III could get the go-ahead for February once the vaccines are currently being cleared begin distribution.

At least half the MGM Grand would give Top Rank and Al Haymon the chance to recoup up to $10 million. Even more, should they bump up the ticket prices.

Deontay Wilder wants it badly. He wants the chance to redeem himself. Fury, though, did say he’ll never fight ‘The Bronze Bomber’ again. That’s the current sticking point.

It could take a paycheck in the region of eight figures for Fury to finally agree to the trilogy and gain the opportunity to end the saga once and for all.

This latest development has also put plans for Fury taking on UK nemesis Anthony Joshua on hold, possibly until the back end of 2021.

Joshua is now free to defend his titles against mandatory Oleksandr Usyk after IBF stipulation Kubrat Pulev next month.

