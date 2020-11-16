Why a Manny Pacquiao victory makes Terence Crawford P4P number two

Mikey Williams

Manny Pacquiao is the next target in the crosshairs of Terence Crawford in what will be a massive welterweight unification in 2021.

Crawford confirmed the fight was ‘95% done’ before the pandemic hit and that Top Rank intend to reignite the battle next year.

Should it be made, ‘Bud’ will have the opportunity to become pound for pound number two behind Canelo Alvarez.

As the major networks continue to claim their fighter is pound for pound number one dependent on who you believe, World Boxing News cannot see how anyone in the current climate can match Canelo’s resume.

At just 30, Canelo has already claimed a title in four different weight classes. Add to that he’s defeated a whos who of boxing champions.

Shane Mosley, Austin Trout, Alfredo Angulo, Erislandy Lara, James Kirkland, Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan, Gennadiy Golovkin, Daniel Jacobs, and Sergey Kovalev victories tell their own story.

No boxer in the sport right now, except Pacquiao, holds a candle to that kind of C.V.

Therefore, if Crawford can beat Pacquiao in 2021, the American’s quest to truly be the P4P number one will be ever closer.

It would still take another bump of considerable proportion to see Crawford overtake Canelo without the Mexican losing.

At present, Crawford’s list of notable wins doesn’t quite have the same ring.

Ricky Burns, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Ray Beltran, Thomas Dulorme, Viktor Postol, Julius Indongo, Jeff Horn, Amir Khan, and Kell Brook don’t have the combined credentials to overhaul Canelo’s amazing list of conquests.

It’s understandable that Bob Arum, Top Rank, and ESPN want fans to think Crawford is the top-dog due to his standout 37-0, 28 KO resume. But the truth is, to be pound for pound, effectively you have to beat pound for pound-ranked opponents.







MANNY PACQUIAO C.V.

Look at Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 (49-0 vs. boxers) record. ‘Money,’ like Pacquiao, has beaten over 20 world champions during his career.

On the last count, Crawford has taken care of six. That’s quite a stark contrast.

Not to mention that Mayweather, Pacquiao, and Canelo have all defeated several Hall of Famers.

Seriously nothing against Crawford. The man is a fantastic fighter. The Omaha native is one of the most avoided in the sport. I’ve no doubts that he will be remembered for years to come.

But at 33, now is the time. He, alongside Arum, must do all they can to get Manny Pacquiao in that ring next. Then, follow it up with Errol Spence Jr.

Having his arms raised in both bouts could be enough to get Crawford to the P4P summit. That’s provided Canelo either doesn’t impress or faces lesser opposition in the meantime.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020, and is the top-visited independent boxing news website in the world.

Phil Jay is an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay