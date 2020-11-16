Jamaine Ortiz gets a new opponent for November 28 return

Daniel Cork

From a hard-hitting right-hander to a slick southpaw, CES Boxing prospect Jamaine Ortiz will see a much different look than previously anticipated on November 28, but his goal of bringing the WBC USNBC Silver Lightweight Title back to his hometown of Worcester, MA, remains the same.

With Nahir Albright forced to withdraw due to an elbow injury, the undefeated Ortiz (13-0, 7 KOs) will now face African southpaw Sulaiman Segawa (13-2-1, 4 KOs) of Silver Springs, MD, at The Staples Center in Los Angeles for the vacant USNBC crown, part of the highly-anticipated Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. undercard on November 28.

The change in opponent, which occurs almost two weeks from fight night, has done little to deter the laser-focused Ortiz; in fact, it may even prove to be more of a motivating factor (not that the reigning WBC Youth world champion needs any additional motivation to win). Ortiz firmly believes Segawa, a veteran of 16 pro fights with several notable wins on his resume, presents more of a challenge than Albright, who has only fought nine times since turning pro in 2016.

“I like it. People who are better bring out the best in me,” Ortiz said. “He’s upset a lot of people in their hometowns, so you know he can fight.”

Segawa, 29, is coming off a draw against 9-1-1 Zhora Hamazaryan in January. Prior to that, he defeated 9-1-1 Elijah Pierce and the previously-unbeaten Gadwin Rosa, who was 10-0 at the time, in back-to-back fights. He also boasts a knockout win in 2018 over Hector Lopez Jr., who was 10-0-1 at the time. The combined record of Segawa’s last seven opponents is a staggering 66-3-2, which compares favorably to Ortiz’s track record; since 2019, Ortiz has upended opponents with records of 22-5, 8-1-1, 15-4, and 10-0. The Worcester native is ranked No. 9 in the NABF.

Ortiz-Segawa is one of seven fights scheduled for November 28, including the highly-anticipated exhibition headliner between rings legends Tyson and Jones, who fight eight rounds for the newly-created WBC Frontline championship. With no fans in attendance, the card is available for purchase on pay per view via FITE TV, or on the newly-launched Triller app, available both on Apple or Android devices. Visit tysonontriller.com for more information. Showtime is 9 pm ET.

WBC World Youth Featherweight Champion Irvin Gonzalez Jr. (14-2, 11 KOs), also from Worcester, battles undefeated Forth Worth, TX, prospect Edward Vazquez (8-0, 1 KO) in an eight-round bout for the vacant WBC USNBC Featherweight Title. Also on the card, heavyweight Juiseppe Cusumano (18-3, 16 KOs) faces Mississippi’s Nick Jones (9-3, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout for the vacant WBC USNBC Heavyweight Title.