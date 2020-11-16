Grandpa Floyd Mayweather confirms return to the ring at 44 years old

RIZIN

Floyd Mayweather is back in action next year after the global pandemic stopped plans for the boxing legend to fight in 2020.

The 43-year-old will don the gloves once again in February 2021 when the soon-to-be-grandpa turns 44 years old.

Mayweather is heading back to Tokyo, Japan – the scene of his last outing in December 2018.

Back then, the American took out fan favorite and kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in just one round.

With an obvious weight difference, Mayweather battered the youngster with ease and picked up a $9.9 million check in the process.

Now, Mayweather is rumored to be getting a similar payday to return in the coming months.

“Tokyo, Japan, I’m coming back, in 2021,” Mayweather stated in an Instagram announcement.

“I know the Olympics is in Japan in 2021. But me, myself, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, and my team will be doing something big in Tokyo Dome.

“Japan, I’m on my way,” he added.

These latest plans rubberstamp a previous article by World Boxing News confirming any hopes of a second fight with Manny Pacquiao are gone.

As WBN exclusively reported first, Middle Eastern investors wanted to stage a rematch between them in 2020. A blank calendar thanks to Covid-19 put an end to that notion.

Interest remains in Mayweather vs. Pacquiao 2 for 2021, although Floyd is seemingly unwilling to entertain a professional and competitive boxing match.

Retired effectively since the first meeting with Pacquiao in 2015, Mayweather is likely to face a combatant from another code once again.

If not, Mayweather could face a boxing legend from the past who is either the same age or older than him. More will be revealed soon.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER PLANS

Just last month, Mayweather outlined his plans, which have now come to fruition.

“As of right now, I’m doing exhibitions,” Mayweather told CNN en Español. “I’m 100% sure that I’m not fighting against any boxer anymore.

“So, that’s out of the question (a Manny Pacquiao rematch). I mean, my faculties mean a lot to me.

“Money doesn’t make me, I make money, and my health is more important than money.

“As far as me doing exhibitions and me fighting MMA guys, will I do that in a boxing ring? Absolutely.”

