Cruiserweight Matt ‘Slugger’ Sen joins BCB Promotions

BCB are delighted to announce the signing of Matt ‘Slugger’ Sen.

The 33 year-old cruiserweight joins BCB on a management contract and will continue to be trained by respected trainer, Spencer McCracken Jr.

Sen, who has fought the likes of Isaac Chamberlain and Damian Chambers, is looking forward to what the future holds under the BCB Banner.

“I’m thrilled to join BCB,” he said. “I’m looking forward to an exciting journey with the team. The last few years haven’t quite gone to plan but this is my chance to rebuild. I’m confident that this will be the missing piece of the puzzle along with a plan of action to be more active and the chase title dreams that I still harbour. Here’s to a bright future with BCB.”

“We’re pleased to have Matt on board,” added Head of Boxing, Errol Johnson. “We’ve worked with him before on our shows and he’s always been a pleasure to deal with. He’s a Wolverhampton lad who wears his heart on his sleeve and I’m looking forward to working with him.”