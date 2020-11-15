Terri Harper retains titles, Rachel Ball scores unanimous win

Mark Robinson

Terri Harper looked sensational as she stopped Norway’s Katharina Thanderz in nine rounds to retain her WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight World Titles.

Harper clung onto her belts after a thrilling draw with Natasha Jonas at Matchroom Fight Camp back in August, but ‘Belter’ produced a far more composed performance to halt her mandatory challenger Thanderz ruthlessly.

“I’m buzzing,” said Harper. “That’s my birthday and Christmas all in one. That’s made my year. Obviously, having that tough fight with Tasha, there were doubts, and there were wrongs that I needed to put right. We came away, and I’ve worked my butt off. I’ve just gone out there and breezed it.

“I hurt my hand in the fourth round, I couldn’t throw it, and when I did throw it, it was painful. I stuck to my jab, kept long, and just moved. I knew she got frustrated at one point. She stood in the middle of the ring. I didn’t want to look like I was running, but there was nothing else that I could really do. I’m happy.

“I caught her with the head. That’s probably from me lunging in, accidental. I could see that her nose was troubling her. The sound of her breathing changed. She was getting distracted by the blood. I threw a nice left hook to the body, caught her, and I heard her wince. She backed off, and I just went for the kill, and the ref jumped in.

“I got a few stoppage wins early on in my career, so it’s nice to get another one. I’m going to say a big thank you to my S&C coach Danny Wilson. He’s given me the confidence that I can go through those gears and that I have got the strength. God knows what I’m going to be like after my next camp. I want to fight the best. I’m coming for you, Mayer! Slowly but surely, we’ll get there, and I’ll be punching you in the face very soon.”

Earlier, Rachel Ball’s fairytale story continued as she sealed a unanimous decision win over Argentina’s Jorgelina Guanini to secure the vacant Interim WBC Super-Bantamweight World Title.

Ball was denied a shot at the WBA Bantamweight belt when replacement opponent Guanini could not make the weight limit earlier this week, but she still completed a career-best win with scores of 99-91, 99-91, and 99-92.





“I’m so grateful to Matchroom and BCB for continuing to support my journey,” said Ball. “I felt confident that it was mine. I was landing my shots pretty well. She was running around the ring, and I feel like I used my distance a lot better.

“Everything happens for a reason, and perhaps she was what I needed at this time. Fair play to her. It was a really good fight. I’m glad I used my assets a bit more in this fight. When I had the opportunity, I did go forwards. I went to the body a bit more, which I’m pleased about.

“Look how far Terri has gone and look how far Katie has gone. I’d love to be able to be as successful as them. That would be amazing. It’s all a good experience. I hope we inspire some girls out there to try boxing and do something different.”