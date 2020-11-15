Terence Crawford finishes Kell Brook in four with devasting onslaught

Mikey Williams

Terence Crawford showed why he’s a much-talked-about champion around the world with a superb finisher over Briton Kell Brook.

The 33-year-old took a couple of rounds to get going, but Brook was in trouble almost instantly when he did.

Brook, possibly a little weight-drained and definitely not the power he was once, was rocked back and never recovered.

It ended in a flash, and once again, ‘Bud’ let his fists do the talking.

Crawford successfully defended his WBO welterweight world title with a fourth-round TKO on Saturday evening.

Former welterweight world champion Brook was saved from further punishment as Crawford went to kill on the ropes.

Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) led on two of three judges’ cards entering the fourth round, but it was Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) who unleashed the boom.

A right jab forced Brook into the ropes for a knockdown. The end was near, as Crawford unleashed a combination that prompted referee Tony Weeks to stop the fight.

Crawford has now won eight straight fights by knockout dating back to July 2016.

On Brook, Crawford stated: “Kell is a tremendous talent. He came, and he tried to take my title. He was in shape, and he made the weight.

“There were no excuses to be put on the table. He came off of three wins.”

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum said, “Terence Crawford showed, once again, why he is the best welterweight in the world.

“It was a dominating performance over a very good fighter in Kell Brook. Terence ranks up there with all the great welterweights I’ve promoted.”







TERENCE CRAWFORD DANGER

Rated highly in the pound for pound rankings, Crawford is now eyeing a super-fight against one of the biggest names at 147.

Clearly grown into the weight following spells at lightweight and super lightweight, Crawford looks the part and is a danger for any of the top welterweights.

Errol Spence, Manny Pacquiao, or Keith Thurman could be on the horizon for Crawford, who craves tougher challenges than the obviously faded Brook.

Outside of the ring, activities have clearly had an impact on Brook in his later years. Retirement could now be the best option for the Sheffield man.

If I were a betting man, though, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Brook moving back up to 154 or even calling out old foe Amir Khan again in the future.

