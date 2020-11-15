Manny Pacquiao fight back on the cards after being ‘95% done’ – says Bud

Mikey Williams

Terence Crawford could finally get the career-defining fight he craves after the American revealed details of a failed Manny Pacquiao battle in 2020.

‘Bud’ demolished a faded Kell Brook is just under four rounds on Saturday night. A performance that stood out but was not against a super-power of the sport.

Brook has a lifestyle outside of the ropes that haven’t befitted a champion boxer at times and hadn’t made welterweight for three years. It would have killed him internally.

Therefore, ‘The Special One’ would never have been able to compete at his usual level, and Crawford has to come to terms with the fact the win was not as standout as he would hope.

Doing that to Brook before Gennady Golovkin getting his hands on the Briton, and you may well have been giving extra kudos to the pound for pound star.

So, in a nutshell, Crawford knows he needs to do whatever it takes to get Pacquiao in the ring before it’s too late.

As Pacquiao approaches his 42nd birthday, that fact has never been more imperative.

MANNY PACQUIAO

Speaking about the prospect of sharing a ring with the legend that is the ‘Pacman,’ Crawford outlined just how close the pair came to fighting before the pandemic hit.

“I already said who I want. I want Pacquiao. Yes, I want to revisit that fight,” Crawford said in his post-fight interview.

“That was a fight that should’ve happened right now. But being that the pandemic happened. They weren’t going to allow fans in the Middle East. They had to put a hold to that.

“Everything was 95 percent done. We had a venue. The money was almost there. It wasn’t quite there. That was the only thing we were waiting for.”







MCGREGOR

Bob Arum will now make it his priority to secure Pacquiao for Crawford. This is despite the Filipino being linked to facing Conor McGregor.

Pacquiao is sure to have at least one more boxing match in him before McGregor gives him a massive paycheck to leave the sport with.

That could be against Crawford in a massive unification on an ESPN/FOX Pay Per View collaboration in the first half of next year.

April is the usual date for Pacquiao to get himself back in the ring in any given year. This ties in very nicely with Crawford’s potential date for the spring.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.