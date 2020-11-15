Katie Taylor floors and outclasses Miriam Gutierrez

Mark Robinson

Katie Taylor completely outclassed her WBA mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez to retain her Undisputed Lightweight World Titles at the top of the bill on a huge night for women’s boxing.

The Irish star showed her superiority from the opening bell, flooring Spain’s Gutierrez in the fourth round as Taylor sealed a masterful unanimous decision victory with scores of 100-89, 100-90, and 99-91.

“I thought it was a great overall performance,” Taylor told Matchroom afterward. “I boxed well at long distance and close. I did a bit of everything in there tonight. I threw everything but the kitchen sink at her. I couldn’t get her out of there. She’s tough as nails, so credit to her. She hung in, and she was there to fight until the very end. She’s obviously big and strong, and that showed tonight.

“I thought it was important for me to stamp my authority right from the first round. She hadn’t fought outside of Spain and was out of the ring for a year. I thought it would be good to start fast. I thought I was going to get her out of there at one stage. She hung in there, and she kept swinging shots. She was actually very dangerous when she was swinging shots. I had to be a bit more cautious later on in the fight. Overall it was a great performance.

“Obviously, I would have loved to get a stoppage in there tonight. I haven’t got a stoppage for a long time. It is hard to hurt these girls. They’re very strong and durable. I did everything that I could to get the stoppage, but she hung in, and I have to be happy with a points win. I’m going home with all of the belts, and I’m still the undisputed champion. I’m still unbeaten, and this is a great end to the year.

“This was absolutely huge. I think every girl on the card tonight boxed brilliantly. Three fantastic fights. It’s just an amazing showcase. As I’ve said before, Eddie has given us this platform. Women’s boxing is on fire right now because of the platform he has given us. What an amazing few years of women’s boxing. That’s what it’s all about for myself, inspiring the next generation. Hopefully, a few young girls were watching through Facebook on the live stream. It’s all about inspiring the next generation and what an amazing platform to do it on.”