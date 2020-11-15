Kash Farooq dominates Angel Aviles, wins WBA Cont. strap

Mark Robinson

Glasgow Bantamweight talent Kash Farooq picked up the vacant WBA Continental title with a masterful display against Mexico’s Angel Aviles as he finally made his long awaited Matchroom debut.

There were no signs of ring rust for the former British Champion, who had been out of the ring since his controversial loss to compatriot Lee McGregor at the Emirates Arena in November 2019.

‘Untouchable’ displayed his wide shot selection, hitting the tough and resilient Aviles with every shot in the book as he cruised to an impressive unanimous decision in front of his new promoter Eddie Hearn.

McGregor congratulated his old rival on a “great performance” on social media and promised to give him a rematch once he captured the European crown.

“I’m really happy to be back out,” said Farooq. “It’s been a year now, and it was a bit frustrating during the pandemic period. I’m very lucky to be one of the few boxers getting a fight at the moment. I’m happy to be boxing again. I want to thank everybody.

“I’m really happy with the performance. It was my first one back in a while, but I wouldn’t say I had ring rust or anything. It’s good to get the rounds and the experience in. I’ve had a lot of changes in opponents. We got there in the end, and we’re happy with the performance. It’s good to be out before Christmas.

“This is the next chapter of my career. I don’t know where I’ll go from here, but it’s down to Eddie and my team. I’m really happy to be back boxing. Hopefully, bigger things are coming for me. This is what every fighter dreams of.

“I started in the small hall shows, and I didn’t even sell any tickets. I was lucky to sell about three or four tickets in my first three fights. My manager has always backed me, and I’m thankful for it. He’s worked really hard to get me out.

“I wouldn’t give my performance a ten out of ten, but I’d give it a seven or eight. I love a McGregor rematch. It’s a big fight for Scotland. It would be great if he wins the European Title, and it would be a big fight for whenever it happens.”