Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury reveals his 2020 Knockout of the Year

Mikey Williams

Current world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury raised a few eyebrows over the weekend by labeling brother Tommy’s latest KO the ‘Best of 2020’.

Astonishingly, and even with the blood-relation ties, Fury’s assessment of Tommy’s knockout saw some ridicule comes his way on social media.

‘The Gypsy King’ watched on with pride as 21-year-old Tommy cruised to 4-0 with a crushing win over Genadij Krajevskij.

Without telling the whole story, the knockout was as brutal as they come. But does taking out a fighter without a victory to his name warrant such an accolade?

Many, many fans think not, and they let Tyson know in no uncertain terms.

Krajevskij was 0-11 going into the bout as the Liverpool-based Lithuanian, nicknamed ‘The Baltic Bomber,’ attempted to stop the rot versus Fury.

But previously stoppages against Jack Booth, an aged Bob Ajisafe and Bradley Rea tell their own story, and Fury was a 1/100 favorite with the bookmakers.

The fight was certainly designed to make Tommy look good after almost a year out of the ring. Therefore, making the ‘Best British KO highlight reel for 2020’ was probably the endgame anyway.

HEAVYWEIGHT CAREER

On his own career, Tyson Fury spoke about his own career after reigniting the heavyweight division following his own hiatus.

Three years out of the ring transpired before Fury came roaring back to reclaim the lineal heavyweight crown and become the number one again.

Discussing how long he may have left, Fury took part in an interview with British journalist Gareth A. Davies.

He said: “I don’t have loads of fights that are wars, and I don’t take tons of punches. It is what it is. When I’ve had enough, I’ll walk away.

“I’ll know when I’ve had enough because I won’t be able to do the things I was doing in my glory days.”







Asked for his opinion on the forthcoming Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce collision for the British and European heavyweight titles, Fury concluded: “I see it as a real pick ‘em fight.

“It’s whoever you fancy. It’s one of the best match-ups you’re going to get to see. Two viable opponents for me in the future. May the best man win.

“The fans are the real winners here because they get to see two undefeated heavyweights throw down. Fantastic fight to be made. Well done to whoever made it.”

