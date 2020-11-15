Boxing Nutrition: The undisputed truth about protein bars

Dr. Philip Goglia, the WBC Nutrition Committee Chairman, gives another knowledgeable update on Boxing Nutrition in 2020.

Often I’m asked what type of protein bars are best to eat. There is no such thing as a protein bar!

Does your protein bar taste like salmon, chicken, or steak? Doubtful. It probably tastes like chocolate or cookies.

Chances are, it’s a sugar with a fairy dusting of some low-grade protein in it. Don’t be fooled by crafty marketing.

If it’s not fish, poultry, steak, eggs, or nuts, it’s not a protein.

If you choose to use a pre work out bar, make sure it offers up honest marketing that is a healthy 50 / 50 split of sugar and fat for sustainable workout energy.

Examples are Bonk Breaker bars, my favorite choice, and cyclists and multi-sport athletes’ choice.

Some tips:

1- DON’T TRY TO CONVENIENCE YOURSELF THAT YOU CAN TURN APPLE PIE INTO AN APPLE!!

2- DO NOT UNDER EAT

1- OATMEAL OR ANY SINGLE INGREDIENT STARCH LIKE A WRAP OR CREAM OF RICE ECT… WITH 2 EGGS WITH 1 FRUIT OR 1 CUP

2- 1 FRUIT

3- STARCH PORTION LIKE A YAM – POTATO REICE 1 CUP – SWEET POTATO OR WRAP WITH FLESH LIKE 4 OZ OF CHICKEN BREAST OR TURKEY BURGER PATTY OR FATTY FISH WITH SOME VEGI OR SALAD

4- 1 FRUIT WITH 12 ALMONDS OR A JUSTIN’S FLAVORED NUT BUTTER PACKET

5- 1 FRUIT WITH OPTIONAL 12 ALMONDS OR A JUSTIN’S FLAVORED NUT BUTTER PACKET

6- FATTY FISH LIKE SALMON OR SEA BASS OR BLACK COD OR ARTIC CHAR OR LEAN STEAK LIKE FILET OR FLANK 8 OZ WITH VEGIS AND SALAD NO STARCH!

7- WATER INTAKE – 3 LITERS DAILY!

NO DAIRY / NO YEAST NO MOLD NO GLUTEN NO REFINED SUGAR







BOXING NUTRITION

DAIRY… ALL

GLUTEN

YEAST

MOLD

FERMENTED FOODS

BREAD

BUTTER

SAUCES

REFINED SUGARS

VEGIS SHOULD BE HIGH IRON CHOICES LIKE KALE / SPINACH / BEETS / ASPARAGUS / BROCCOLLI /

MEATS SHOULD BE GRILLED / STEAMED / BAKED / BROILED