LL Cool J offers Deontay Wilder advice, likens Tyson Fury to ‘Sweet Pea’

Rapper and Hollywood movie star LL Cool J has aired his views on the current heavyweight situation between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

The NCIS actor, real name James Todd Smith, is a massive boxing fan and regularly pictured at the higher-profile events.

Asked his opinion on the feud between Wilder and Fury, LL offered his fellow American advice about being too vocal outside of the ring.

Wilder has accused Fury of cheating in both their bouts, which ended in a draw and seventh-round stoppage, respectively.

LL told Sirius XM: “First of all, I love Deontay, but I think that whether it’s true or false, you have to answer that question in a rematch.

“The one thing about boxing fans is you understand that people need to lose. You don’t lose respect in boxing because you lose.

“Unless you fight scared and get knocked out, that would probably be the only way that you would lose respect with fans.

“Obviously, cheating is a problem too. But he may know things we don’t know he should probably keep in his own camp.

“Deontay Wilder should answer all questions in the trilogy. Because at the end of the day, boxing trolls are brutal. They are always going to say you are looking for an excuse.”

On Fury potentially battling British rival Anthony Joshua instead of Wilder, ‘Ladies Love Cool James’ didn’t give the unified king too much hope.

“In terms of Joshua vs. Fury, that’s going to be a tough fight. Especially for Anthony, because Fury’s skill is just great.

“That herky-jerky movement (shown by Tyson Fury). He is damn near like ‘Sweet Pea’ (Pernell Whitaker),” he added.

At present, Fury remains hopeful of landing a homecoming fight in the UK next month should mediation with Wilder be worked out.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ still wants the trilogy to happen and had a contract in place which Fury decided against following through.







Both sides are currently deadlocked, though. Wilder wants the fight, and Fury wants to move on. It’s become quite a messy situation.

What is unclear is how locked into his agreement Fury was beforehand. And whether the relationship between both sides can be salvaged.

Mud-slinging has become the order of the day, certainly from the Wilder side, as fans begin to lose interest in the third fight making it over the line.

The full interview with LL Cool J is available now on the Sirius XM App.

