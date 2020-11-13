Francisco Vargas moves to 135, Gilberto Ramirez back on Dec 19

Ray Navarrette

Former WBC world champion Francisco Vargas will fight on November 20 against Venezuelan Otto Gámez, at the Cultural Center of the Americas.

For Francisco, being back in front of his fans is a great motivator since if he enjoys something, it is to get into the ring and make fans happy with his performances.

He commented that this would be his first fight at 135 pounds. At this point, he clarified that he would not fight again at 130 because it is a category that already cost him a lot.

Convinced he will use his experience and maturity, Francisco does not take things lightly. For that very reason, he has trained one hundred percent because if he has learned something, it’s not to minimize any rival.

Of the upcoming plans, Francisco is aware that to have another title opportunity, he must go step by step and facing the best in the division until the time comes to face the green and gold champion.

He exhorted all his followers not to miss this fight through TVC Deportes.

ZURDO

Undefeated former super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez will end a long layoff with a return to the ring on December 19th, fighting Alfonso “El Tigre” López for the NABF light heavyweight title.

The fight is live on Fite TV, from a location to be determined.

The event will be presented by the two main event fighters’ respective promotional companies, Promociones Zurdo and Promociones El Tigre.

Ramirez (40-0, 26KOs) has not fought since defeating Tommy Karpency last April in Los Angeles.







The victory marked his light heavyweight debut after making five successful defenses of the super middleweight title that he claimed in an April 2016 victory over Arthur Abraham in Las Vegas.

Lopez (32-3, 25KOs) has earned his stripes with a 10 win streak, including three victories in 2019. Most of his career has taken place in his home state of Texas.

The upcoming fight with Ramirez will end a yearlong layoff for Lopez, who scored a 10-round decision over Denis Grachev last November.