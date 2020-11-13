Opinion: Christopher Lovejoy – Boxing’s most mysterious heavyweight ever

@christopherlovej0y

Christopher Lovejoy is back in the United States after the American heavyweight was pulled from a scheduled fight with Dave Allen in the UK.

The 36-year-old, who possesses possibly the most padded record in the sport’s history, is becoming more and more vocal on social media.

Lovejoy’s exposure, earned on the back of a failed appearance on a Matchroom Pay Per View bill, has brought more questions than answers.

Promoter Eddie Hearn was left disappointed by the collapse of Allen vs. Lovejoy. A fight that resulted in a spike of interest in the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Derek Chisora headliner.

Bets with UK bookmakers soared as Lovejoy made a huge underdog despite what seems to be an unbelievably impressive record.

But when you look closer, winning every contest in Mexico against mostly part-time boxers with losing C.V.’s is a shocking run statistic in any book.

The fact the World Boxing Association has ranked Christoper Lovejoy in the Top 15. It is quite apparent that their close ties with Lovejoy’s handler Don King are the major factor.

King also has the number one mandatory contender and interim champion in Trevor Bryan. Another heavyweight who fully doesn’t deserve such a high-profile position.

So where does Lovejoy go next? – Well, my money would be on a return to Mexico. Maybe I’m wrong?

‘One Shot’ may pull out a surprise. Lovejoy may actually share the ring with a notable opponent – for a change.

That way, we may finally get some video footage of Lovejoy trading punches.

At present, and despite all but two of his 19 wins coming in the first round, there are no visible clips of any of Lovejoy’s victories.

You’d think a knockout artist like that would have a highlight reel to be proud of. Although there’s nothing of the sort available. This situation is leading to even more mystery.







CHRISTOPER LOVEJOY FUTURE

We need the Allen fight rescheduled as soon as possible. Alternatively, Lovejoy pitched in with any of the more experienced operators on US soil.

Until that time, Lovejoy will continue to get the hate on social media, something he complained about when King pulled him out of the PPV bill just days to go.

Any heavyweight worth their salt knows that you have to prove yourself before gaining any loyal following in the sport of boxing.

Complaining about derogatory remarks will get no positive response from anyone until Lovejoy actually displays his skills publicly.

Furthermore, the WBA should be pushed to show some evidence as to why Christopher Lovejoy is rated so highly. When nobody on this earth has apparently seen him fight.

We wait.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020, and is the top-visited independent boxing news website in the world.

Phil Jay is an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay