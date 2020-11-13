America’s punching bags: The boxers just trying to avoid a bad knockout

World Boxing News has been looking into the situation at the bottom of the boxing pile of late with a particular interest in knockout endings.

No, not those who dish out the punishment. Those who take it. The results of the investigation into American pugilist at the bottom end were startling.

Of the many boxers highlighted for this article, all are seemingly just trying to no avail to avoid getting KO’d badly.

The first seven are lightweight, starting with Dean Risher, a 25-year-old southpaw who has been knockout out eight times in the first round of nine losses.

Risher barely makes it past the first minute in most of his contests. When he does, it always ends up badly anyway.

‘Mr. Ridicuolous’ does have one win to his name, that too came ironically via a first-round knockout.

So, let’s look at the rest of the fighters in contention for possessing the most eyebrow-raising record in the United States.

We have to start with the most high-profile in Emanuel Williams. The 22-year-old is infamous for making his debut on a Top Rank at the age of 20.

Williams caused a stir due to his obvious lack of boxing skills and knowledge. Facing dangerous Texan John Rincon on the Maurice Hooker vs. Alex Saucedo bill could have finished up a lot worse for Williams.

Rincon took just 84 seconds to get the job done as Williams flailed around the ring like less than an amateur.

Amazingly, after receiving a month’s suspension from the Oklahoma Commission for his performance at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, Williams was back in the ring the following July.

With eyes on him due to his previous efforts, it was hoped Williams might have spent the last six months firmly honing his craft.

Not so, Williams was again taken out within two minutes. By this time, you’d have thought the message would have been clear regarding his career path.

Again, the Louisiana man didn’t take the hint. He returned in November 2019 and was stopped in 74 seconds. Twelve days after another mandatory suspension expired, Williams came back to lose in just 50 seconds.

Four fights, four first-round knockout losses, and less than five minutes inside the ropes. You have to praise Williams for his bravery, at the very least.

The ongoing pandemic has put the brakes on Williams’ career for the time being. Let’s hope he’s brushed up those skills or, at the very least, considered a career-change by now.

Next up are Virginia’s Tyshae Ferguson and Louisiana’s Alvin Brown. The pair have similar records at 0-10.

Ferguson has been stopped seven times and Brown eight as they were mere fodder for the young up and coming contenders.

Wisconsin’s Mason Wicket has fared a little better despite being 0-11. Wicket has been halted four times during his ring stint.

One of only two boxers mentioned with a contest in the pipeline is Wytama Faulk. At 1-10, Faulk has lost ten in a row since winning his pro debut.

Faulk battles Benigno Aguilar later this month in an attempt to put an end to a run of four knockouts within two rounds.

We have to finish the 135 pounders with a special mention for Brian Raglin. At 0-18, Raglin has a considerable case to be boasting the worst compilation of all.

Ten first-round KO’s are added to eight bouts that went to the second or third to make for shocking reading on Raglin’s part.

Thankfully, Raglin hasn’t fought since February.

At welterweight, Anthony Woods is a standout name in the getting KO’d department. Of his 32 bouts, one solitary win is accompanied by 21 reverses before the final bell.

What makes that victory all the more telling is that it came against none other than Brian Raglin, who had moved up two weight divisions to once again get halted.

Also at 147, spare a thought for Theo Desjardin. ‘The Unholy Terror’ has lost twelve from twelve, all but one in the first session.

One weight class higher and Rick Ogden holds a similar mark. 0-10 with just two bouts going past the first three minutes.

Moving up the weights further, you come to Jim Sharp middleweight. Jim is 0-10 and has only gone the four-round distance on one occasion.

In the same division, Clifford McPherson is enduring a torrid time also. Nineteen stoppages in a row have added to a 2-41-1 mark, pushing his stoppage total to 31.

At light-heavyweight, Steve Chesnik has had a tough time of it. Chesnik has gone into the second twice and third once through his perfect record.

Twelve bouts and twelve losses tell the story for poor Steve.







HEAVYWEIGHT KNOCKOUT

And finally, we couldn’t finish off without naming a heavyweight. Step forward Marvin Hunt, who turns 50 next month.

Marvin lost in two rounds to Terrell Woods last October as his record dropped to 14-44-1. The Woods loss was knockout number 41 of those 44 defeats, which can’t be good for any top division campaigner.

During a career spanning twenty years, Hunt has lost 26 times before the bell has rung for a mid-round interval.

Many a top division also-ran can claim a triumph over Tennessee veteran nicknamed ‘Marvelous’ Marvin.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.