EXCLUSIVE: Tyson Fury exits, but Deontay Wilder trilogy fight isn’t over

Tyson Fury recently announced his decision to walk away from a trilogy battle with Deontay Wilder as contrasting views on a clash’s status continues.

In a recent interview, ‘The Gypsy King’ stated that he would never fight Wilder again after facing stark accusations of cheating in both previous bouts.

Wilder has alleged that Fury used all kinds of shenanigans to get a draw and a knockout victory in December 2018 and February 2020. Every single one has been denied.

Clearly raging at Wilder’s attempts to smear his name, Fury told British journalist Gareth A. Davies that he’s unwilling to reopen negotiations on the failed third fight.

The WBC heavyweight champion said: “He’ll never get a shot at me. It’s finished forever, for what he said.

“Losing is one thing. Any man can lose to another. But to come out with the amount of BS he has.

“He’s conveniently waited until the contract expired to open his mouth. It’s ridiculous, and I don’t really want to give him any air time. That’s it for me.”

Questioning Wilder’s mental state, Fury intends to continue his career in the United Kingdom until the world opens up again following the pandemic.

Responding to Fury, Wilder hasn’t given up on what was a contracted and scheduled event.

“Hey Tyson Fury, Don’t worry about me. I am Fine, Blessed,” pointed out Wilder. “The only thing I want from you is for you to honor your agreement and fight me.

“I gave you two shots when I didn’t have to, and it changed your life. Now it is time for you to be a man and give me my shot as you agreed to.”

DEONTAY WILDER MEDIATION

WBN contacted Shelly Finkel on the situation. All Wilder’s co-manager would state was that they were following the details in the contract.

“We have a mediation as per our agreement, and this is ongoing,” Finkel exclusively told World Boxing News on Wednesday.

This means Wilder will be pushing anyway he can to get the deal over the line. Potentially stalling Fury’s career in the process.

A December 5th date for Fury’s homecoming is yet to be confirmed. As yet, it’s unknown whether Wilder’s actions are the cause.







At present, the WBC has confirmed that Fury can fight British rival Anthony Joshua for the unified crown.

It’s not yet been stipulated if the organization would ratify any challenger other than Wilder or AJ.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.