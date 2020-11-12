Terence Crawford admits he could leave Top Rank for Al Haymon’s PBC

Mikey Williams

Pound for pound top ten star Terence Crawford has admitted he could leave Top Rank for pastures new after this weekend’s fight with Kell Brook.

Speaking with Brian Custer on the Last Stand Podcast, he also outlined his ambitions and spoke about Keith Thurman’s demands.

But will Crawford stay with Top Rank? Read what he had to say about Bob Arum’s recent comments.

On Arum stating there’s a possibility Crawford may join forces with Al Haymon at PBC, Crawford said: “It’s all about business. That’s what it comes down to.

“As of right now, how long are you at Top Rank? Probably like a few months, a few months, it ain’t that long.

“So, you are as a businessman putting the pressure on, get me the fights I want maximizing my dollar, and I stay at Top Rank.

“Otherwise, I may look to move on, correct? Correct, it’s always been that way.”

Discussing the way his career has gone at welterweight so far and criticism over his choice of opponents, ‘Bud’ added: “Sometimes it concerns me. But at the same time, I don’t try to worry about those types of fights that are not getting made.

“I feel like I’ve already put my stamp down in the history books, and my legacy will live on no matter what – if I get those big fights or not.

“Given all those things that I’ve accomplished in the sport of boxing as a whole. Do I want those fights that everybody calling for? – Yes. I’ve been calling for those fights before I was even 147.”

TERENCE CRAWFORD on THURMAN

One of those opponents fans want to see Crawford in the future face is Keith Thurman. Alongside Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr.

Crawford says Thurman was on his radar until the former world champion asked for too much money.

“I hit up Bob Arum and Todd Duboef, and I said offer, Keith Thurman, the fight. I didn’t even want to fight Kell Brook (so) offer Keith Thurman the fight.

“They came back and said that fight would never happen. Then I said, why? – They said he wants ten million dollars! He asked for ten million dollars when he only got two million for Pacquiao.

“Keith knows what he’s doing, he’s going to do all that talk, and behind closed doors, he’s going to out price himself that way he can make it seem that we didn’t send the contract.”

