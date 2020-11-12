Manny Pacquiao vs Teofimo Lopez at 140 is the next super-fight

Showtime / Mikey Williams

Talk of Teofimo Lopez potentially moving up to 140 pounds in the next few months has opened the door to a massive clash with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in 2021.

Lopez, who defeated Vasyl Lomachenko via unanimous decision last week, became the undisputed champion at 135 in the process.

Now, within days of completing the lightweight division, Lopez is mulling over a move north to super lightweight. Should he do so, a vast offer could be on the table to face Pacquiao.

It’s no secret that the Filipino Senator sees his ideal weight as being seven pounds south of where he currently campaigns as the WBA welterweight ruler.

Pacquiao would have no problem dropping down should a big-money event opposite Lopez, possibly for some vacant world title trinkets, be on the cards.

Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor, the men with all the belts at 140, are also reportedly unifying in early 2021. That situation means straps could go up in the air once either manages to grab all of the belts.

Fans would be exciting about Pacquiao vs. Lopez, not only because the latter is now a bonafide star in the United States.

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. unification bouts have failed to materialize for Pacquiao since he once again became a champion at 147.

Therefore, returning to his old division makes sense, especially if a considerable offer from ex-promoter Bob Arum makes it to the table.

MANNY PACQUIAO FUTURE

At present, Pacquiao is on the verge of taking up an offer to fight Conor McGregor – mainly because serious proposals have been few and far between.

Since beating Thurman convincingly, Pacquiao has been firmly placed in the ‘who needs him’ club. Attempting to make a real name for himself, Lopez certainly wouldn’t shy away from the ‘Pacman.’







McGregor is taking an interim fight in the octagon before he takes on Pacquiao in 2021. Furthermore, Pacquiao could do the same if Lopez decides to come to the party.

A rematch with Lomachenko also remains a reliable option for the new superstar of boxing despite the lack of a clause.

Lopez is certainly the new target for many fighters between 130 and 140 pounds. Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis, and Ryan Garcia have been vocal in calling him out.

As for Pacquiao, a rematch with Floyd Mayweather will seemingly never happen.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.