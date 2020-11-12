Details confidential as Carl Frampton and Barry McGuigan settle lawsuit

Ed Diller

Carl Frampton and former manager Barry McGuigan have settled their legal dispute confidentially after late developments in the case.

Frampton was suing McGuigan for loss of earnings and was seeking substantial damages. McGuigan had placed a counter-claim against Frampton.

As the case rumbled on, and differences were thrashed out on both sides, the pair entered a period of private discussions.

The result was a settlement Frampton stated he was ‘extremely happy with’ as the case ended for good.

Releasing a statement, Frampton said: “I am pleased to announce that I have settled all of my legal claims against Barry McGuigan, Blain McGuigan, Sandra McGuigan, and Cyclone Promotions companies.

“The terms of the settlement are confidential between the parties and the court. But I can say that I am extremely happy with them. I welcome the fact that the legal dispute has now ended.

“The legal dispute began in 2017 when the McGuigans and Cyclone Promotions issued proceedings against me in London. I subsequently issued claims in Belfast.

“The past three and a half years have, of course, been difficult but necessary. I want to pay particular thanks to my solicitor John Finucane and my counsel Gavin Millar QC, Peter Girvan BL, and Seamus McIlroy BL for their work in delivering settlement terms I’m happy with.

“I want to also pay tribute to my fans, my friends, and my family, who stood by me and supported me throughout this time.

“None of this would have been possible without the amazing love and support of my children. And of course, my extraordinary wife, Christine.

“I am glad that this chapter of my life is now behind me and my focus now, as always, remains on becoming a three-weight world champion in 2021.”

BARRY MCGUIGAN & CYCLONE

Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions issued their own statement.

They said: “Barry and Blain McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions have settled in relation to their litigation with Carl Frampton in the Belfast High Court.

“The parties reached this settlement during the trial, and the Court has issued no judgment as to the merits of either case.

“However, to avoid the expense, burden, and uncertainty associated with these proceedings and to resolve matters, avoiding any future misunderstandings, the parties have entered into a confidential settlement agreement.”







McGuigan added: “We are satisfied with this settlement. I believe that my family and I can now move forward after a very difficult time in our personal lives.

“We are pleased to see this lawsuit come to an end. And we feel that the mutual understanding between Carl Frampton and us will favor both parties.

“We will now focus exclusively on what we do best rather than spending time and money in the courtroom.”

