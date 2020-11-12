Shock developments as Canelo Alvarez situation takes unusual twist

Stacey Verbeek / WBSS

Canelo Alvarez finds himself in one of the strangest situations of recent memory after seemingly breaking free from his promotional and TV deal.

Proudly announcing his status as a free agent after leaving DAZN and Golden Boy Promotions, respectively, Canelo was thought to be on the verge of a massive new deal.

Showtime coming knocking on Canelo’s door to offer the pound for pound king a considerable contract to return to the platform was expected.

If a deal with Showtime couldn’t be reached, Canelo was almost sure to open talks with PPV stages with FOX or ESPN. Or so you’d think.

Not to be as rumors came from ESPN themselves regarding the Mexican superstar’s potential next move.

Talks are reportedly underway with super-middleweight champion Callum Smith regarding a swift and shocking return to DAZN for Canelo in Texas.

A vacant WBC, WBC Diamond, and WBA title triple could take place in Texas this December. The situation follows Canelo’s failed attempt to face Smith’s compatriot, Billy Joe Saunders.

The most startling thing about the events transpiring is not the streaming app element but the fact no PPV takers had snapped Canelo’s hand off when he became a free agent.

Already the number one fighter on the planet and the most prominent name into the bargain, you’d have thought all three of the notable names in paid broadcasts would have offers on the table immediately.

Whether time constraints have played a part remains to be seen. But the fact is, Canelo needs to fight in 2020. This u-turn would give him the opportunity.

It’s highly probable that Canelo vs. Smith would be a one-fight deal on DAZN, potentially even in a PPV capacity.

By 2021, it’s fully believed Canelo will be moving on to pastures new.

These developments are certainly good for Smith, though. Liverpool’s finest has been chasing the fight ever since Canelo stopped brother Liam in the same state of Texas.







CANELO ALVAREZ OFFERS

The truth is, Canelo has very few options if he wants to fight this year. Agreeing on the Smith clash is his means to an end.

Maybe Canelo should have waited until 2021 to secure the most significant deal possible from possible suitors? – But that has never been his style.

If talks go well, the confirmation could come quickly. It’s all due to there being only just over six weeks left of this year.

Canelo has already been put forward for the vacant WBC strap. The WBC move means Avni Yildirim could miss out or fight instead with the WBC’s interim version.

The Turkish star would then face the winner in the first half of 2021.

Alternatively, Canelo Alvarez and Smith could only fight for the Diamond and give Yildirim the chance to contest the full green and gold belt.

Considerably strange developments all around.

