Paddy Donovan says he’s a level above opponent Jumaane Camero

Paddy Donovan has promised fans that they’ll see skill, boxing knowledge and power from him this evening when the Irish sensation takes on Jumaane Camero on tonight’s huge MTKFightNight event.

Limerick hero Donovan (4-0, 3 KOs) will face former Southern Area champion Camero (10-6, 3 KOs) at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Donovan is extremely excited for the fight, and feels that he will show everybody that he is on a different level to Camero when they get in the ring this evening.

Donovan said: “I’m going to be on my game tonight. I will have to be as Camero is an experienced fighter, but I believe I will have way too much skill, boxing knowledge and power for him. I believe we are on different levels and the fans can expect to see that.

“It’s been so far so good for me as a professional fighter. I’m still learning, developing and becoming the best fighter I possibly can. It’s been a year already and I’ve progressed a lot.

“I have had four victories and I’ve won them all in great fashion, so I want to keep doing that and giving the boxing fans what they want to see, and hopefully that will be the case again this evening.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and I would like to thank MTK Global, Top Rank and all of the guys that made this happen. I think this is a brilliant fight for me and one that I’m going to enjoy, so I just can’t wait to get in there and fight.”

Elsewhere on tonight’s card, Tursynbay Kulakhmet goes up against Macaulay McGowan for the vacant WBC International super-welterweight title, Jack Rafferty takes on Tom Hill, Jack Martin faces Inder Bassi, Lewie Edmondson returns, and Danny Murrell makes his professional debut.