Miguel Cotto Promotions returns from Covid break with December 5th card

After nine long months of forced inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, boxing will finally make its return in Puerto Rico and on DIRECTV; when Miguel Cotto Promotions, H2 Entertainment along with Golden Boy Promotions present their anticipated card at the Pedrín Zorrilla Coliseum in San Juan on December 5.

Headlining the undefeated super lightweight NABO champion, Danielito ‘El Zorro’ Zorrilla, as well as the second professional fight for Pan American light flyweight gold medalist Oscar Collazo.

The card was confirmed last week after arduous negotiations with the government of Puerto Rico over the past months to obtain the necessary permission to carry out a boxing event, even without fans in the stands and with transmission exclusivity for DIRECTV in Puerto Rico.

“We are super excited that they gave us permission to present boxing cards in Puerto Rico, even without fans after several months of negotiations with the Secretary of the Department of Health, Lorenzo González, the Secretary of the Department of Recreation and Sports, Adriana Sánchez Parés, and the president of the Boxing Commission, Luvi Callejas, whom we thank for all the help to get boxing to appear again in Puerto Rico, ”said Héctor Soto, vice president of the company.

“And we want to make our big comeback by having two of the best prospects in Puerto Rico in action, such as Danielito Zorrilla and Oscar Collazo and exclusively on channel 161 OnDIRECTV.”

“We are excited that local boxing action is making a big comeback exclusively on DIRECTV. We renew our commitment to the sport and its fans in a responsible manner and in compliance with the new security protocols. Although times have changed, continuing to broadcast local events allows us to differentiate ourselves by bringing the best entertainment to all homes, ”said Belkys Mata, AVP Sales Operations of DIRECTV Puerto Rico.

Promising rising star ‘El Zorro’ Zorrilla (13-0 10 KO’s) has not fought since October 5, 2019 when he knocked out Aztec José Antonio Pere Campos (23-2) to win the interim super lightweight NABO title, while that Collazo (1-0 with 1 KO) has not fought since February 15 of this year when he successfully debuted as a professional after knocking out Mexican Vicente Castro (1-4-2).

“I was crazy to fight again. With inactivity, you lose your rhythm and although I was always in the gym training, I was eager to get back in the ring, ”said Zorrilla, who had some tentative matches on the agenda in 2020 but never materialized.

“I was going to fight in April. Then in June, August and October. For all occasions I trained, but nothing ever happened. I’m glad that finally this fight will be official and I will be able to defend my championship ”.

Zorrilla still does not have a confirmed rival, but he affirmed that the one facing him will face a much stronger ‘Zorro’, after having taken advantage of this time of pandemic to gain more muscle.

“During my last fight I came out with an injured shoulder. There I understood that each part of the body is important to strengthen it. I only used to work my legs. Since that last fight, I have focused on that training the whole body, including shoulders, arms, wrists. They are going to see a stronger Zorro ”, added the undefeated champion.

COLLAZO: “IT’S LIKE A CHRISTMAS GIFT”

Like Zorrilla, his colleague Collazo is super excited to return to the ring before the end of the year and after several postponed lawsuits due to the health situation that is affecting the world. “It’s like a Christmas present. I was in two different camps training for possible fights and finally it will give me. We finally see the light at the end of the tunnel and I am crazy that December 3 will arrive, “said Collazo. “I had planned to fight four or five times in 2020 but because of this situation, everything was delayed. However, I have kept training in Guayanilla alongside Carlos Ortiz, Christian Caraballo and (Carlos) ‘Purín’ Caraballo and I am in good physical condition. On December 5 they will see it. “