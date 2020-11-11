Mark Dawson Jr. vs Vincent Floyd – Results from Philadelphia

Darryl Cobb Jr.

This past Saturday night, boxing returned to Philadelphia after an eight-month shutdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic with a four-bout card promoted by RDR Promotions.

All Covid-19 protocols were followed as a limited, yet capacity crowd was on hand to witness the first card in the city since RDR Promotions staged a sold-out full capacity show eight months to the day.

In the main event, Mark Dawson Jr. remained undefeated with six-round unanimous decision over cross-town rival Vincent Floyd in a welterweight contest.

Dawson, who was making his 1st start in 20 months, showed no signs of ring-rust as he landed a some solid over hand lefts and right hooks against the tall southpaw Floyd.

Dawson, is managed by Split-T Management, won by scores of 60-54 twice and 59-55, to raise his mark to 7-0-1. Floyd falls to 4-10-1.

Daiyann Butt of Philadelphia remained perfect with a four-round unanimous decision over Dieumerci Nzau.

Butt of Philadelphia is now 6-0. Nzau of Silver Spring, MD is 11-13.

Dylan Price remained undefeated with a 3rd round stoppage over Jose Rodriguez in their scheduled four-round bantamweight bout.

Price registered three knockdowns and the Sicklerville, NJ native raised his record to 11-0 with eight-knockouts. Rodriguez of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin is 4-4.





In the opening bout, Nafear Charles needed just 85 seconds to take out David Vera Pena in a junior welterweight bout.

Charles of Philadelphia is 5-0 with five knockouts. Pena of Annapolis, MD is 0-3-1.

RDR Promotions will be announcing it’s next events in the coming week