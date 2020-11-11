Lewie Edmondson enjoying training alongside Billy Joe Saunders

Lewie Edmondson is set to display the skills he’s learned from training alongside Billy Joe Saunders when he faces Scott Williams on tonight’s action-packed MTK Fight Night event.

Unbeaten Edmondson (2-0) takes on Williams on this evening’s card at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Edmondson was originally due to compete on October 18 before a positive COVID-19 test forced a delay, but he’s back and ready to reap the rewards from his hard work alongside Saunders.

Edmondson said: “The camp has been unbelievable out in Fuerteventura. I’m learning every day alongside Billy Joe Saunders and Mark Tibbs, so it’s a dream come true.

“I’m very pleased to be back in the ring as it’s been a quiet year with a few complications, but I’m ready to get in there and show everybody what I can do.

“I was absolutely gutted when on the last show the result came through and it was positive, and I didn’t know when I would get to fight again. I’m so happy it’s been re-arranged so soon, and I can’t think Billy Joe and MTK Global enough.

“I’m hoping to be busy over the next year and establish myself in the super-middleweight division, but I’ll leave it down to Billy Joe and MTK Global to guide things.”

Elsewhere on tonight’s card, Tursynbay Kulakhmet goes up against Macaulay McGowan for the vacant WBC International super-welterweight title, Jack Rafferty takes on Tom Hill, Paddy Donovan meets Jumaane Camero, Jack Martin faces Inder Bassi, and Danny Murrell makes his professional debut.