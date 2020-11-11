Kell Brook says he’s already made the weight, will stop Terence Crawford

British former world welterweight champion Kell Brook has now weight worries ahead of his forthcoming return to the United States on Saturday night.

The Sheffield man is back on US soil after taking the IBF title from Shawn Porter in 2014 and successfully defending it three times.

Brook has moved back down to 147 to challenge WBO ruler Terence Crawford following a super welterweight period.

Despite doubts from his opponent, ‘The Special One’ has promised to reach the limit at Friday’s weigh-in before knocking out Crawford a day later.

“I stop him, or he quits on the stool. I’m fully focused. I’ve never been ready for a fight like this before. Looking forward to whatever Terence brings because I can match him. I’m ready for a war,” Brook assured media on a conference video call.

“I’ve been here before, and I’ve been on this stage. I’ve been in there with pound-for-pound top fighters like Golovkin and Errol Spence.

“I took the title away from Shawn Porter in America. I know what it takes to be a champion.

“He’s going to have a rude awakening. I’ll tell you that. He’s going to have a rude awakening Saturday night when he gets in there.”

“I hope he’s (overlooking me). I hope he is because I’m coming with force. Trust me.”

On losing the seven rounds necessary to hit his old weight stipulation, Brook added: “I’m in a great, great place in my mind. My weight is fantastic for this fight.

“Forget the weight. The weight’s made.”

KELL BROOK VICTORY

On what a victory over Crawford would mean to him, the Yorkshireman concluded:

“I think (a win over Crawford) would rank above Shawn Porter given everything I’ve been through, everyone writing me off.

“I think you gotta put it up there because this is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. You’ve gotta put him as number one.

“Nobody has done that in history from Britain, and I’m glad that all the fans will be able to see it on Premier Sports. They’re going to stay up and enjoy me become a two-time world champion.







“My body clock has adjusted to the Vegas time now, so everything is on point. The sleeping, my body clock is there. Everything’s there that’s needed to win this fight.”

Crawford is a heavy favorite for the contest, especially with the US bookmakers. Brook has it all to do to end the formidable American’s unbeaten run.

