Danny Murrell plans to prove any of his doubters wrong when he makes his highly-anticipated professional debut against Dale Arrowsmith on tomorrow’s huge MTKFightNight.

Murrell makes his debut against experienced Arrowsmith on the huge show at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Wednesday, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The 18-year-old has had some great training ahead of the fight, and is ready to show the world exactly what he is capable of.

Murrell said: “I’m going to show that I’m not just the funny fat lad from Instagram, and that I’m a very good boxer.

“I have been very fortunate to be around some of the best trainers in the world for my build up for this fight. I spent 2 weeks in camp with Dave training with Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis getting in quality rounds on the pads, and now I’m being looked after by Domnic Ingle at the Ingle Gym.

“I’ve been there for the last part of my camp, and being around great boxers like Kid Galahad means there’s nothing I can do apart from learn.

“It’s a very awkward time for boxing at the minute so I’m hoping to get as many fights and rounds in as possible to build my experience in the professional game, starting with my debut on Wednesday.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s card, Tursynbay Kulakhmet goes up against Maculay McGowan for the WBC International super-welterweight title, Paddy Donovan meets Jumanne Camero, Jack Rafferty takes on Tom Hill, Inder Bassi faces Jack Martin, and Lewie Edmondson returns.