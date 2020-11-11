Frank Warren championship show hit by three positive Covid tests

QUEENSBERRY PROMOTIONS can confirm that three positive coronavirus tests have been returned after the most recent batch of testing carried out by Prenetics.

The positive tests have come from the camps of Michael Rambaletsa, Kaisy Khademi and Masood Abdulah.

Consequently, the scheduled bouts between Michael Ramabaletsa and Chris Bourke, Kaisy Khademi and Ijaz Ahmed and Masood Abdulah and Levi Dunn have now been cancelled in line with the protocols of the British Boxing Board of Control and the Promoter.

The rest of the show’s participants, who have been isolating at a London base this week, have tested negative and the show will continue as planned with Mark Heffron and Denzel Bentley still main eventing for a chance to claim the vacant British Middleweight title.

Promoter Frank Warren said: “These are unprecedented times, and it is a huge shame to lose three great fights. I’m obviously gutted for the boys who have worked had for this week but I am pleased to see the excellent safety measures implemented by my team and the board are working so effectively.

“I am thankful to our partners at BT for working with us to ensure the event can continue safely, and fans can look forward to a cracking main event between Mark and Denzel.

“We wish those affected a speedy recovery.”