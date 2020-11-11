Tyson Fury confirms he will NEVER fight Deontay Wilder again

Esther Lin

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has confirmed his decision to move on from a trilogy with American rival Deontay Wilder permanently.

‘The Gypsy King’ is unhappy at allegations of cheating labeled at him since beating Wilder convincingly back in February.

Fury changed tactics from their initial drawn bout to completely control and pummel Wilder in the rematch. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ lost when the towel was thrown in by cornerman Mark Breland in the seventh round.

Since then, an agreement on the date went out the window due to the pandemic and Fury moved on.

Wilder then came out with hellacious allegations on Halloween and Fury obviously wasn’t’ impressed.

The pair will never meet again in the ring, according to the pound for pound star.

“Yeah, the original date was July 18th. That didn’t happen because he had an injury. Then it was October but that didn’t happen because they couldn’t get a venue that suited everybody.

“Then they had three dates in December – 5th, 12th, and 19th – which I agreed to. That obviously didn’t happen. I’m not going to wait around forever. I’ve got my own life,” Fury told British journalist Gareth A. Davies in a YouTube interview.

“I agreed to every date they said. Every date that was mentioned, I agreed to. It’s not worth me looking at now,” he added.

Putting a final stamp on his confirmation, Fury concluded: “He’ll never get a shot at me. It’s finished forever, for what he said.

“Losing is one thing. Any man can lose to another. But to come out with the amount of BS he has.

“He’s conveniently waited until the contract expired to open his mouth. It’s ridiculous and I don’t really want to give him any air time. That’s it for me.”







DEONTAY WILDER SUPER-CRUISER

Linked to a move down to the new WBC super-cruiserweight category, Wilder has opportunities to become a two-weight world champion in 2021.

As WBN explained, the new division will transpire at a limit of 224 pounds, exactly where the 35-year-old needs it to be for potential domination.

If confirmed for the vacant title, Wilder could be on course for years of rule once again, following his five-year stint as heavyweight king.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.