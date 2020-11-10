Tyson Fury shows no signs of u-turn on Deontay Wilder trilogy decision

Tyson Fury will not be reversing a decision to leave a contracted trilogy with Deontay Wilder on the scrapheap. This has now become clear.

‘The Gypsy King’ remained largely silent, barring the posting of an old video, as Wilder launched an astonishing rant on Halloween.

Among other allegations, Wilder said the following regarding a seventh-round defeat to Fury in Las Vegas: “During the fight, I was under the influence of something. So I didn’t understand why my body was feeling the way it was feeling.

“In the second round, I looked into Fury’s eyes, and I saw disappointment on his face because I wasn’t fading away like he thought I would. Or what they planned that I would.

“Because he had something in his gloves. I know he did. I had the physical proof in my face, and I have the doctors to prove that as well, so this isn’t something that I am making up.

“We are talking about a guy that can’t punch. In the first fight, he cheated by pulling the gloves down like that. But I wasn’t really paying attention in the first fight.

“But now it makes sense because this time around, even when he hit me in the ear, it wasn’t because he hit me. It busted.

“I had scratches deep on the inside of my ear. How does that happen? Because he had something in the end part of the glove, and he scratched me in it, that’s why it started to bleed.”







FURY on DEONTAY WILDER

Fury has finally responded this week. He told talkSPORT: “I think he has lost his marbles!

“First of all it was the suit, then it was the bicep injury, then his trainer was on our team, then the referee was against him, then I had weights in my gloves…

“Now someone has spiked his water. It’s one of those things, isn’t it.”

He continued on the delay to the third fight by saying: “The original date was July 18.

“That didn’t happen because he had an injury, so it got put back three months to October, then that didn’t happen because they were trying to get a venue.

“And then they had three dates in December – 5th, 12th, 19th – which I agreed to all them and obviously that didn’t’ happen.”