Tyson Fury rules out suing Deontay Wilder for defamation of character

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has ruled out legal action against Deontay Wilder for comments made in a shocking Halloween video clip.

Wilder launched a scathing barrage of accusations against Fury after losing in the seventh round to the Briton last February.

The pair had a contracted rematch, which Fury has subsequently walked away from. Wilder is now in limbo on what will be his next move.

As for Fury, he certainly won’t be taking the verbal attack to the courts.

‘The Gypsy King’ clearly sees ‘The Bronze Bomber’ losing out on millions from another fight as punishment enough.

Speaking to Gareth A. Davies in an exclusive interview recently, Fury outlined that he could probably sue Wilder if he chooses to in the future.

“Deontay Wilder has tried to bring my character down with the bulls— he’s said. If I were like the rest of the world, I’d probably sue him for defamation of character. But since I’m not, I’m not really interested in doing that type of thing,” outlined Fury to Davies.

“It definitely is defamation of character. It is what it is. I’m quite concerned for his mental well being, rather than his boxing career. That’s gone.”

Fury continued by revealing that he’s worried about Wilder’s state of mind.

“I think he’s lost his marbles,” he pointed out. “First of all, it was the suit (was too heavy) then it was the bicep injury, then his trainer was on our team, then the referee was against him, then I had weights in my gloves, and now someone has spiked his water.

“It’s one of those things,” Fury added.

TYSON FURY BOOK

Whilst going over his current position, Fury also discussed the release of his second book of 2020.

‘The Furious Method’ – a documentation of the massive weight loss Fury undertook to get back in the sport, is out this week.

“I’m really excited about my second book. I’m hoping it will help a lot of people out there. It’s how to train and remain positive.

“It’s more background on my mental health battle,” said the 32-year-old.







Scheduled to return to action on December 5th in London due to the changes, Fury is now being linked to facing Agit Kabayel or Carlos Takam.

It seems to be clear cut that Fury will be seeking out sanctioning by the WBC despite WBN recently revealing that promoter Frank Warren was yet to put in the request last month.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.