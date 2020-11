MTK Fight Night: Running order for ESPN+

The weights and running order for Wednesday’s MTKFightNight – live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

IFL TV BROADCAST BEGINS 6:30PM GMT

Super-Welterweight, 4 Rounds

DANNY MURRELL (10st 12lbs) vs. DALE ARROWSMITH (10st 13lbs 8oz)

ESPN+ BROADCAST BEGINS 7:00PM GMT / 2:00PM EST / 11:00AM PT

Super-Welterweight, 6 Rounds

INDER BASSI (11st 2lbs 1oz) vs. JACK MARTIN (11st 1lb 7oz)

Light-Heavyweight, 4 Rounds

LEWIE EDMONDSON (12st 5lbs 6oz) vs. SCOTT WILLIAMS (12st 3lbs 1oz)

Welterweight, 6 Rounds

PADDY DONOVAN (10st 6lbs 7oz) vs. JUMANNE CAMERO (10st 6lbs 2oz)

Super-Welterweight, 8 Rounds

JACK RAFFERTY (10st 10lbs 3oz) vs. TOM HILL (10st 10lbs 1oz)

WBC International Super-Welterweight Title, 10 Rounds

TURSYNBAY KULAKHMET (10st 13lbs 9oz) vs. MACAULAY MCGOWAN (10st 13lbs 5oz)