MTK Fight Night to be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+

Kazakh prodigy Tursynbay Kulakhmet looks to make another statement Wednesday when he faces fellow unbeaten Macaulay McGowan in a 10-round junior middleweight showdown from Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England.

Kulakhmet-McGowan headlines a special edition of #MTKFightNight, which will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

Kulakhmet (1-0, 1 KO), a 2019 World Championships bronze medalist, made his professional debut Aug. 23 and knocked out former amateur standout Sagadat Rakhmankul in four rounds.

At 26 years old, he is taking the express lane to title contention, as the McGowan bout will be contested for the vacant WBC International title. McGowan (14-0-1, 3 KOs), from Manchester, England, has won four straight fights since a 2016 draw.

In other action on ESPN+:

Top Rank-signed Irish welterweight phenom Paddy Donovan (4-0, 3 KOs), who is trained and managed by former middleweight world champion Andy Lee, will fight Jumaane Camero (10-6, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder. Camero, who has won three consecutive fights, has never been stopped as a professional.

In an eight-round junior middleweight tilt, Jack “Demolition Man” Rafferty (12-0, 7 KOs) will put his unblemished record on the line against Tom Hill (9-1, 2 KOs). Rafferty and Hill were supposed to fight last month, but Hill’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis postponed the bout.

MTK Global signee Hassan Azim, a one-time British amateur star, will make his professional debut against 60-fight veteran MJ Hall in a four-rounder at welterweight.

In a six-round battle of unbeaten junior middleweights, Inder Bassi (2-0) will fight Jack Martin (3-0).